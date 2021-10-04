Facebook, Whatsapp And Instagram I’m down for over an hour now, in what seems to be the longest blackout ever for the hugely popular social networks.

Occurring a few days after the former Facebook employee’s revelations about the secrets of the algorithm and disinformation, the malfunction of the servers of the Zuckerberg companies is producing damage for hundreds of millions dollars.

The estimate comes from the NetBlocks Cost of Shutdown Tool, which is in charge of calculating the damage on theeconomy of a specific country or the whole world resulting from the failure of one or more social platforms.



The cost of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram malfunctions

Well, according to this source, for every hour of worldwide downtime of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram combined, there is damage to the economy equal to over 161 million dollars.

If the blockade were to last for two hours, the figure would therefore rise to over 322 million, while a whole day without social platforms would have an economic impact of 3.87 billion dollars.