Along with the iOS 14.5 update, the controversial function Transparency in App Tracking (ATT) that Brings major changes to a key part of Facebook’s advertising business.

The social network, which is clear that you will lose much of the data provided by the advertising identifier of Apple mobiles When you didn’t have to ask permission to use it, you find that many users will choose not to allow tracking.

In recent weeks, Facebook carried out different advertising campaigns to try to convince users that the gratuitousness of their services is based on that data.

Through a memorandum, Facebook communicated to advertisers that the results of the campaign They would gradually “fluctuate” as users update their iPhones and iPads to iOS 14.5.

IPhone users will have to decide whether to allow the Facebook app to invade their privacy. Photo REUTERS

Advertisers will lose access to some key statistics as people choose not to track.

The memorandum refers to two web analytics and advertising tools, click-through, which is the process by which a visitor clicks on a web ad and goes to the advertiser’s website and view-through conversions, which are what happens when a customer sees an ad but doesn’t click and access it later.

Among several things that will no longer work with Facebook to measure campaigns on iPhones, “the 28-day click-through, 7-day view-through and 28-day view-through attribution tools will no longer be available to advertisers. ”, According to what Facebook has advanced to them.

However, Facebook you can keep tracking users within your own apps. That’s why the company changed its tune slightly a few weeks ago., saying that the privacy features of iOS 14.5 could be beneficial.

Ask permission

The social network has explained that users running iOS 14.5, both in the app Facebook like Instagram will have the tracking settings automatically excluded.

In fact, for an app to ask a user for permission for tracking You have to access the privacy settings of the iPhone and authorize the applications to askregardless of whether they are later awarded or not.

At Apple, we’ve always believed that you should be in control of your data – what you do with it & who you share it with should be up to you. App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14.5 gives you the choice to share the data that’s being collected about you across apps and websites. pic.twitter.com/EbfN8CtiKd – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 27, 2021

Facebook has announced that as of now Advertisers will not be able to drive mobile app installation campaigns for iOS 14.5 users as a target audience.

Campaigns that are currently active for iOS users, they will not be displayed on the mobiles of those who have already installed the Apple update. In the long run, it will be all iPhone users.

Apple argues that advertisers can measure the impact of their advertising campaigns on certain groups without tracking users.

The company offers them a free tool, SKAdNetwork, which lets them know how many times an app has been installed after showing an ad, and also a private click measurement, which works in the browser and reports when an ad is clicked without offer data about the user.

