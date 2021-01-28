Facebook wants to reduce the visibility of political content on the social network, for which it could make changes to the News Feed and stop recommendations from groups focused on political and social issues.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared on Wednesday this week during the presentation of the results for the four quarter and the balance of 2020, the priorities of the company for 2021. And among those priorities is showing less news, something Facebook has been grappling with for a long time.

For this, they could modify the operation of the News Feed, although the manager did not specify how it would be done or if they will review what they consider to be policy, as explained in Edgadget.

In the framework of the US presidential elections, the platform stopped the suggestions of political and social groups, a measure that, according to Zuckerberg, they could make it permanent, and not only in the North American country.

“People do not want politics and the struggle to take over their experience,” said the manager. He also assured that they were committed to freedom of expression, and that they did not want to limit users from sharing their political views. In this sense, he indicated that the company would respond to comments indicating that this content is “unpopular”.

Facebook’s earnings in 2020

Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp, Messenger: the conglomerate companies. Photo shutterstock

“We had a strong end to the year as individuals and businesses continued to use our services during these difficult times,” said Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of the company.

The income of the technology multinational increased by 22% in 2020 to $ 85,965 million, while the net profits did it in 58%, registering 29,146 million dollars.

In the fourth quarter, the rise was 33% and 53%, respectively, when compared to the same periods of 2019. Net profit for the fourth quarter was $ 11,219 million, or $ 3.88 per share.

In part, Facebook’s 2020 results were driven by an increase in ad spend on Facebook’s social media by companies seeking to capitalize on their sales, primarily in the Christmas season.

Mark Zuckerberg, in a hearing in the United States Congress in 2019. Photo EFE

The company’s foray into electronic commerce was also important, with products such as Instagram Shopping and Facebook Marketplace. In recent years the company has made a commitment to sales through social networks, a service that was promoted in 2020 amid the restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

Recently, the company launched a series of new products that allow purchases both on Facebook, the social network with the largest deployment worldwide, and in the entire set of applications of the homonymous company, of which the popular Instagram and WhatsApp are also part.

But undoubtedly, Facebook faced a 2020 full of legal issues and problems due to its actions regarding the most politicized content: to censor or not? it seemed to be the issue, which led to the blocking of the president of the United States himself earlier this year.

2021 could start to cancel that issue by stopping showing so much news.

