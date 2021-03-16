I.n a spectacular dispute in Australia that caused waves around the world, Facebook has now made peace on another front: On Monday, the news corporation, controlled by Rupert Murdoch, announced its announcement. an agreement with the social network. Accordingly, Facebook will in future provide its Australian users with content from various News Corp. publications on its news portal “Facebook News”. show and pay for it. The agreement is for three years, financial details were not given. An agreement already concluded with Google brings publishers in Australia around 150 million Australian dollars (97.35 million euros), according to the market. The agreement with the Nine group alone is said to bring between 30 and 50 million Australian dollars into the media company’s coffers.

Before News Corp. in Australia, the Seven West Media group had signed an initial letter of intent with Facebook. Sky News extends its agreement with Facebook to include video content. In addition, there were smaller news providers such as Private Media, Schwartz Media and Solstice Media. The Nine group is currently leading “constructive and fruitful discussions with Facebook,” said a spokeswoman. The house’s own media reported on Tuesday morning in Australia that a deal had been reached. “As a result of the recent agreements, Facebook News Corp will pay Australia and Nine for news that would otherwise have passed a pay barrier. They will appear on a special section of the website that will soon be available called Facebook News and will be devoted to quality news. “

Google threatened to shut down its search engine in Australia

With these agreements, the Americans broke the front in Australia. They follow a dispute in which Facebook and also the competitor Google, the Australian government and media companies such as News Corp. faced. The American Internet companies went on a course of confrontation with the government in protest against a planned media law. This law should oblige them to share sales with publishers and other media companies whose content they show on their platforms.

In the meantime, Google threatened to shut down its search engine in Australia if the law came into force, but after a while it was willing to cooperate and concluded an agreement with News Corp. just under a month ago. and some competitors. The pact with News Corp. even went beyond Australia to include publications in other markets such as the United States and Great Britain. News Corp. called it historical at the time and talked about getting “significant payments” from Google in the future.

Facebook stayed on even after the agreement between Google and News Corp. initially tough and let the dispute escalate even further. The company announced that it would no longer allow the distribution of journalistic content in Australia. After that, Australian users could temporarily no longer see any messages on Facebook. Facebook’s unyielding stance also caused criticism outside of Australia, with politicians in countries such as Canada and Great Britain announcing that they would like to examine similar laws.

After about a week, Facebook signed a truce with the Australian government after promising adjustments to the law, and the blockade was lifted. After this compromise, Facebook was expected to enter into individual agreements with media companies, as it is now with News Corp. happened. Like News Corp. announced that there is already a similar agreement in the United States for the distribution of content on “Facebook News”.