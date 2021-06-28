An American federal court has rejected two different antitrust actions against Facebook brought by federal and state authorities. In both cases, Mark Zuckerberg’s social network was accused of stifling competition by leaving users few options, explains The Hill website.





The appeal filed by a coalition of state prosecutors against the terms of the WhatsApp and Instagram acquisitions, completed in 2014 and 2012 respectively, was completely dismissed as filed too late. The Federal Trade Commission may resubmit the appeal by partially modifying the terms.