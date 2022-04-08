The company Meta, parent company of the social networks Facebook and Instagram, discovered that a network made up of hundreds of profiles, pages and groups was dedicated to sharing content about the presidential candidates in January, before the elections in Costa Rica, violating the policy against Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior (CIB).

This is the company’s term for networks of people or pages that work together to mislead others about their identity or activities.

Inquiry into this network led Meta to a public relations agency based in Costa Rica, which was blocked from their platforms.

“We detected this network after reviewing public reports about some of its off-platform activity and took action before the Costa Rican elections. Although the people behind the operation tried to hide their activity and coordination, our investigation found links to individuals associated with Noelix Media, a public relations company with offices in Costa Rica and El Salvador. Noelix is ​​now banned from our platform,” explained the technology company in its first global Adversary Threats report for 2022.

Facebook vetoed Noelix Media, a public relations company with offices in Costa Rica and El Salvador, as detailed in its first global report on Adversary Threats for 2022. This is how this network of trolls, detected in the Costa Rican elections, operated… https://t.co/krSpUXcuEe – The Nation (@nation) April 7, 2022

The network, which also operated in El Salvador, spent more than $128,000 on digital advertising and reached more than 212,000 social media accounts.

A website registered as noelix.media, whose Facebook page appears as “removed”, describes itself as “the digital ally of its campaign or communication command”, with experience working alongside “prominent clients in electoral and government projects or companies” in Costa Rica, Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico and Ecuador.

La Nación tried to contact the company, however, the calls were rejected and the messages and emails sent have not been answered.

The Meta report explains that, in the fight against the network that operated in the Costa Rican elections, it eliminated 233 Facebook accounts, 84 pages, two groups and 27 Instagram accounts.

The technology firm did not reveal the list of profiles it closed; however, he mentioned that some used profile images generated with artificial intelligence techniques such as Generative Adversarial Networks, which allow the creation of highly realistic photographs of fictitious people.

The people behind this activity posted mainly in Spanish, about news and current events in Central America.

All of these profiles, the company explained, “amplified content from the pages of local politicians and businesses” and often spread messages on “both sides of the political spectrum, including support for competing political candidates.”

Meta confirmed to La Nación that this is the first time that the presence of Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior has been verified in Costa Rica, as well as that the $128,000 (about ¢85 million) of advertising on Facebook and Instagram were paid mainly in US dollars. but also in Costa Rican colones.

The report details that the people behind this activity used fake accounts “to run pages posing as news outlets, posting memes, commenting on their own and others’ content, and directing people to off-platform domains.” .

The company detailed to this medium that the activity referred to multiple parties.

“The people behind this activity posted primarily in Spanish about news and current events in Central America. They also posted messages in support of a telecommunications company in Costa Rica and criticized its competitors,” the document says.

Some of the messages reproduced by this network led netizens to the sites latinoamericareporta and revistadcr.



Meta explained that, for the dismantling of this network, the work of a human team was combined with artificial intelligence. The report published this Thursday by Facebook also informs about the elimination of three cyber espionage networks from Iran and Azerbaijan and the elimination of CIB networks in Brazil, Russia, Ukraine and the Philippines.

Who is Noelix Media?

The company offers press management and strategy development with social media management.

The public relations agency’s website claims that The company has more than 10 years of experience in the development of political projects in the region, from its offices in Costa Rica and El Salvador.

“The primary function of our team is to provide your team with all the digital tools necessary to guarantee your team achieve all its goals, electoral or communication,” says the “Noelix philosophy” section of the site.

“Never in the history of democracy has a campaign been won with ideas or proposals, the basis of political communication must be emotions. Ideas or proposals have tactical or strategic value in the communication plan solely based on emotions to seek to generate with them,” says a statement attributed to Jorge Porras, who appears as a representative of the company.

Regarding its services, Noelix mentions “political intelligence”, with opinion polls and monitoring of social networks, including “the generation of immediate alerts every time the candidate or opponents are mentioned, information that is sent to the “Immediate response” team “to counteract or enhance the message”.

Also, press management and the development of strategies with social media management and “digital activism” are offered, described as the “coordination and creation of voluntary digital support teams that accompany, empower and defend the candidate and her messages “.

THE NATION (GDA)

COSTA RICA

