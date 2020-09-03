File photo of the month of April of the president of the United States, Donald Trump. MANDEL NGAN / AFP

Facebook is preparing for a rough and controversial election. The owner and CEO of the social network, Mark Zuckerberg, has released today a neat entry on his blog in which he announces various measures to try to combat misinformation ahead of the presidential elections on November 3. “These elections are not going to be like always,” he assured. “We all have a responsibility to protect our democracy. That means helping people to register and vote, clearing up the confusion about how these elections will be held and taking steps to reduce the chances of violence and riots, “added the computer scientist and businessman.

Thus, Facebook will veto political ads on its platform in the week before presidential. The The company will also limit the forwarding through Messenger of content about elections in the US, something that it already put into practice with WhatsApp during the pandemic. “We are reducing the risk of misinformation and harmful content,” he said, adding that information about the elections can continue to be shared, but that it will limit the number of chats to which a message can be forwarded at a time. “We have already implemented this on WhatsApp during sensitive periods and have found it to be an effective method of preventing misinformation from spreading in many countries.”

The social media giant also promised to verify premature election victory announcements: if a candidate is declared the winner before the final count, Facebook will add a link to their post that will lead to the official results. “I am concerned about the potential challenges people will face when voting,” wrote the company’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, in a post on the social network. “And I’m also concerned that, with our country so divided and the possibility that it may take days or weeks to get the election results, there is a high risk of civil unrest across the country.”

Three-quarters of the US population will be able to vote by mail this year, after the authorities of several states gave their approval to this modality because of the Covid-19 epidemic. A sharp increase in the postal vote will make it difficult to count the votes and the final results of the presidential elections may not be known until well after voting day, which could lead to all kinds of rumors about manipulation of the elections. The president, in fact, is one of the main proponents of the theory that voting by mail will rob him of elections.

Based on the massive number of Unsolicited & Solicited Ballots that will be sent to potential Voters for the upcoming 2020 Election, & in order for you to MAKE SURE YOUR VOTE COUNTS & IS COUNTED, SIGN & MAIL IN your Ballot as EARLY as possible. On Election Day, or Early Voting, .. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

The president assures almost daily that the increase in the postal vote this year is a maneuver to give victory to his adversary, Democrat Joe Biden, and has declined to say whether he will accept the results in case of defeat.

Zuckerberg is also concerned about the tortuous use of the coronavirus, which has led him to establish “rules against the use of threats related to covid-19 to discourage voting,” he explained. “We will remove posts that claim that people are going to get COVID-19 if they participate in the vote,” Zuckerberg said. Facebook will also attach a link to authorized information about the virus in those suspicious posts, and will prohibit this type of content in the ads. “Given the unique circumstances of this election, it is especially important that people have accurate information about the many ways to vote safely, and that COVID-19 is not used to scare people from exercising their right to vote. ”, He assured.

Russian interference

This week the specter of Russian interference in the US elections has loomed again. Facebook and Twitter reported the closure of several false accounts with disinformation targeting left-wing voters. The FBI alerted the technology companies of the profile of those pages. The operation is linked to the Internet Investigation Agency, a St. Petersburg-based company that was key in the Kremlin’s interference in the 2016 elections, which, according to the US intelligence services, sought to favor Donald Trump.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA RETINA at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.