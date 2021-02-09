Facebook announced the expansion of the list of false claims it will remove related to coronavirus vaccines, after consultation with major health organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO).

Since December, the tech giant has been tightening its measures against disinformation on Facebook and Instagram, to ensure that its policies “protect people from harmful content and new types of abuse related to Covid-19,” according to Facebook. it’s a statement.

Enter the new false information that the social network will remove Claims that indicate that Covid-19 does not exist or has been created by humans are included, who claim that vaccines are not effective or proclaim that vaccines are toxic, dangerous or cause autism.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company explained that they will focus the application of these policies on Facebook and Instagram pages, groups and accounts that violate these rules, and they will be removed immediately. Claims about Covid-19 and its vaccines that do not violate policies will remain for external fact-checkers to review and, if they are classified as false, they will be tagged and degraded.

In addition, Facebook ensures that it is improving the search results on its social networks. Thus, when users search for content related to vaccines or Covid-19 on Facebook, the most relevant results and expert information about vaccines will appear first.

On Instagram, in addition to showing authorized results, finding accounts that discourage people from getting vaccinated will be more difficult, a measure that, according to Facebook, will be implemented in the coming weeks. Facebook had applied this policy in ads, removing those that discourage the use of vaccines.

The full list of false claims is available at your ‘Help Center’ and detailed updates can be read in the ‘Community standards’ From Facebook.

Fake news, on the rise

Misleading content from sources posing as the media, fake news, grew on the social platforms Twitter and Facebook last year in the United States, despite the measures implemented by the two companies to prevent their proliferation.

Research by the German Marshall Fund shows the growth of misleading news on the most popular platforms. On Twitter its diffusion was due to accounts that the platform had verified as real, but sharing content from sites that repeatedly posted false or misleading information.

The content of these sites reached its peak in the fourth quarter of the year, with up to 47 million tweets shared. The company acknowledges the existence of the phenomenon, as indicated by Bloomberg, and points out that for this reason before the US presidential elections they took measures to limit participation in publications that violate the rules of the social network.

In the case of Facebook, the German Marshall Fund study found that interactions with deceptive sites last year were more than double than in the run-up to the 2016 elections. This included 1.2 billion interactions with deceptive sites in the last quarter of 2020.

The study concludes that while the measures taken by the companies were helpful, they did not stop the broader trend.

