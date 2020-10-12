People who search for terms associated with the Holocaust or Holocaust denial will be directed to trusted sources.

Criticized repeatedly for its reluctance to ban hate messages from its platform, Facebook will ultimately ban the publication of denial content. The boss of the firm, Mark Zuckerberg, announced Monday, October 12 in a status (link in English) which marks a profound turnaround on this sensitive issue. “I struggled with this dilemma, between supporting free speech and the damage caused by downplaying or denying the horror of the Holocaust. “, recognized the boss of Facebook. “I evolved on this issue by noting an increase in anti-Semitic violence”, he added, referring to a hardening of Facebook’s policy on hate speech.

“We have long withdrawn advocacy messages for hate-motivated crimes and mass killings, including the Holocaust. But with the rise of anti-Semitism, we are expanding our rule to ban any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust too “, did he declare. The social network warned that by the end of the year, it would redirect people who search for terms associated with the Holocaust or denial to reliable sources outside of Facebook.

The company supported the announcement of this measure by a blog post (link in English) in which she echoes a study that found nearly a quarter of American adults between the ages of 18 and 39 believed the Holocaust to be a myth or weren’t sure whether the facts were being exaggerated or not.

The World Jewish Congress associations and the American Jewish Committee have welcomed this decision. This summer, civil rights groups organized a boycott of several social networks to put pressure on them to take action against hate speech.

“We have been asking for this for years. Having been personally involved with Facebook on this issue, I can assure you that it is a decision that matters.”, tweeted the director of the Anti-Defamation League, one of the organizations behind the boycott. Another organization, The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, had meanwhile urged Mark Zuckerberg to meet Holocaust survivors, as part of a social media campaign called #NoDenyingIt.