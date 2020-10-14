This announcement comes as part of an information campaign to promote vaccination against seasonal influenza.

Facebook wants to encourage users to get vaccinated, especially against the flu. In a message published Wednesday, October 13 on the social network blog (link in English), the group said it would launch a campaign to deny this, while banning advertisements seeking to dissuade users from getting vaccinated. Also, advertising messages against or in favor of legislation or government decisions about vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, will still be allowed, according to this message.

These new measures will be implemented in the coming days, continues Facebook.

Facebook’s old rules tolerated anti-vaccine posts as long as they didn’t contain misinformation. But with 2.7 billion monthly active users, Facebook faces pressure from lawmakers and public health groups asking it to crack down on anti-vaccine content and disinformation circulating on the platform.

“While public health experts agree that we will not have a widely available vaccine against Covid-19 within a while, we can take steps to stay healthy and safe . This includes getting the seasonal flu shot. “, thus warns the group message.

Large social networks are regularly accused of allowing the anti-vaccine movement to develop. According to US health authorities, the percentage of children reaching two years of age without any vaccination has increased from 0.9% of children born in 2011 to 1.3% of those born in 2015. The number of requests for vaccine exemptions has increased in 2017-2018 for the third consecutive school year in the United States.

A very large study of more than 650,000 Danish children followed over more than a decade, however, came to the same conclusion as several previous studies: the vaccine against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) does not increase risk of autism, unlike what is peddled on social networks.