Facebook owner Meta Platforms on Monday threatened to remove news from its platform entirely if the US Congress passed the Competition and Press Preservation Act, arguing that broadcasters benefited from publishing their content on its platform.

The law makes it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with internet giants such as Meta and Alphabet, owner of Google, regarding the terms under which their content can be published online.

Sources familiar with the matter said lawmakers are considering adding the competition and press law to an annual defense bill as a way to help the ailing local news industry.

Meta spokesman Andy Stone said in a tweet that the company would have to consider removing news if the law passed “instead of submitting to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly ignore any value we provide to news organizations through increased traffic and subscriptions.”

He added that the law fails to recognize that publishers and broadcasters publish content on the platform because it “benefits their bottom line and not the other way around”.

The News Media Alliance, a trade group representing newspaper publishers, urged Congress to add the bill to the defense bill, arguing that “local newspapers cannot afford to be exploited by Big Tech for several more years, and the time to take action is running short.” If Congress does not act soon, We risk allowing social media to become America’s de facto local newspaper.”

More than 20 groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Computer and Telecommunications Industry Association, urged Congress not to pass the bill, saying it “would exempt broadcasters from antitrust laws and would not require them to pay journalists money earned through negotiation or arbitration.”

A government report stated that a similar Australian law had largely succeeded after it entered into force in March 2021 following talks with major technology companies. The law led to a brief halt to Facebook news broadcasts in Australia.

Since the law took effect, many technology companies, including Meta and Alphabet, have signed more than 30 agreements with media outlets to compensate them for monetizing content, the report added.