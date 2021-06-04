Donald Trump, on the screen of a mobile phone. OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

Facebook has decided this Friday to suspend the accounts of former President Donald Trump for two years. The decision comes almost a month after the independent supervisory board of the social network ruled in favor of suspending the account of the former president, who was silenced on the platform after encouraging the assault on the United States Capitol, on January 6. The suspension will be reevaluated on January 7, 2023. “Given the seriousness of the circumstances that led to the suspension of Mr. Trump, we believe that his actions constituted a severe violation of our rules, which merits the greatest possible penalty,” he said. the morning of this Friday the social network in a publication.

More information

On May 5, the panel of independent experts hired by Mark Zuckerberg’s company recommended that Facebook decide on Trump’s future on the platform in six months and publicly explain the sanctions for violating the regulations. This social network suspended Trump, like Twitter, for the violent events recorded in the United States Congress at the hands of a mob of followers of the former Republican president and where five people died. Facebook claims that two posts by Trump violated the rules on hate speech.

Facebook’s decision will be reviewed at the beginning of 2023, a year that will be vital for the political intentions of Trump, who has already said that he will again seek to be president in the November 2024 elections. The forced silence on social networks sidelined the Republican to open a blog where he transmitted the inflammatory opinions that shaped his government. This week, however, his team confirmed that it was closing the self-managed platform due to the few visits and readings they had.

