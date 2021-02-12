The Facebook smartwatch project is undoubtedly one of the most surprising news so far this year. And it is that although it is not the first show of interest on the part of the social network in the world of hardware, so far its forays into this field have been counted and the most relevant, along with Facebook Portal, its entry into the world of hardware. virtual reality, was executed directly by pulling the checkbook, in the form of an Oculus VR acquisition.

However, and as published today The Informer, Facebook’s smartwatch project is its own development which would complement the hardware catalog of the social network, which this year will also see the incorporation of the smartglasses that Facebook is designing in collaboration with the popular sunglasses brand Ray Ban, and that are part of the Project Aria initiative ( not to be confused with Project Ara, from Google), oriented to augmented reality.

If this information is confirmed, Facebook’s smartwatch would hit the market sometime next year, and will stand out mainly for its communication and messaging functions, which will obviously be supported by WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, and in quantifying and health functions, precisely the point at which other manufacturers, such as Apple, have been focusing on what referred to their smart watches.

At least in its current prototype state, according to the sources cited by the article the Facebook smartwatch is based on Wear OS, the version of Android designed by Google specifically for devices wearables. However, this does not mean that it will be the case in the version that ends up hitting the market next year. Rather the opposite, since it seems that Facebook would also be working on its own operating system for its devices, something that fits with their plans to gain positions in the hardware and augmented reality markets.

Thus, if both Facebook’s smartwatch and its own operating system are confirmed, which would surely debut hand in hand (it is most likely that the glasses will arrive before the operation), it is expected that Facebook will gain considerable relevance in the hardware field, especially in that of wearables, which will undoubtedly push other companies such as Apple and Google to strengthen their presence in said market, making 2022 can be a very, very interesting year in that regard.