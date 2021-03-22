Monday, March 22, 2021
Facebook shuts down 1.3 million fake accounts

March 22, 2021
Facebook said on Monday it had shut down 1.3 million fake accounts from October to December, and that it had more than 35,000 people working to counter disinformation on its social platform.
The company said in a blog post that it had removed more than 12 million publications about Covid-19 and vaccines, after health experts explained that they were incorrect.
False rumors and conspiracy theories about Coronavirus vaccines spread on social media platforms, especially Facebook and Twitter, during the outbreak of the pandemic.
Facebook’s announcement of the disinformation comes ahead of an examination by the US House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee on how technology platforms deal with disinformation.

Source: Reuters

Merkel is planning tougher corona rules and lockdown extension

