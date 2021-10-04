The actions of the Facebook at Nasdaq, the main technology index in the United States, retreated up to 5.91% this Monday (4.Oct.2021) after being down. O Instagram and WhatsApp also have access issues.

At 3:50 pm, the fall in shares slowed down, but still above 5%. It retreated 5.31%, to US$ 324.80.

WhastApp, Facebook and Instagram show instability in their worldwide systems in the early afternoon of this Monday (4.Oct.2021). The 3 social networks have their functions inoperative and have loading failures.

The platforms belong to Facebook, which indicates that the technical problems are linked to the matrix. Social networking sites do not load on computers and do not update to mobile apps.

On Twitter and Telegram, users also reported platform failures. Twitter shares retreated 5.92% to $58.31.