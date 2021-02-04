Facebook announced that some of its services were “disrupted” in Burma Thursday, February 4, three days after the military coup that overthrew the civilian government of Aung San Suu Kyi. “We note that access (…) is currently interrupted for some people”, said a spokesperson for the company.

“We urge the authorities to restore the connection so that residents can communicate with their families and friends and access important information.” Facebook is extremely popular in Burma, where this social network is the main medium of communication. It is also frequently used by government departments for issuing press releases.

NetBlocks, a non-governmental organization that monitors internet shutdowns around the world, said providers in Burma were blocking or restricting access to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, the latter two owned by Facebook.

NetBlocks, a non-governmental organization that monitors internet shutdowns around the world, said providers in Burma were blocking or restricting access to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, the latter two owned by Facebook.

“Facebook services are currently restricted by many internet providers in Burma, with operators complying with an apparent blocking order.”NetBlocks wrote on Twitter. According to the NGO, it was the state-owned internet service provider MPT that took the most extensive blocking measures.