Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook. Josh Edelson / AFP

Facebook has informed the Supreme Court of Ireland that it does not see it possible to continue operating in Europe if the regulators of that country stop the transfer of personal data to the United States, according to the newspaper reported yesterday The Sunday Business Post, quoted by Reuters. “It is not clear how, under the circumstances, [la compañía] it could continue to provide Facebook and Instagram services in the EU, “said Yvonne Cunnane, the company’s Director of Data Protection in Ireland, in an affidavit filed with the court to which said medium has had access. Asked by EL PAÍS, the company has not yet confirmed the existence of said statement.

The Irish Data Protection Commission, the main European regulator, decided that Facebook cannot use the mechanism by which data is transferred from the European Union to the United States after on July 16 the European justice knocked down the so-called shield of privacy, the main legal mechanism that allows thousands of companies to freely make such transfers. The Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) warned then that said regulations did not place limits on some surveillance programs of the North American Administration, so that “there are no guarantees for non-nationals” of the United States who may be subject to control.

The court did not, however, raise objections to transfers based on the so-called standard contractual clauses derived from the general European data protection regulation (standard contractual clauses or SCC). Large companies cling to these clauses, in principle in force, to continue operating.

Facebook requested and was able to temporarily freeze the order of the Data Protection Commission and the matter should be resolved in November by the Supreme of Ireland. “We appreciate the Court’s decision to grant us permission to initiate this judicial review. International data transfers underpin the global economy and support many of the services that are critical to our daily lives. Companies need clear global rules, backed by a strong rule of law, to protect long-term transatlantic data flows, “a company spokesperson assured EL PAÍS.

On September 9, the vice president of Facebook and head of Communication and International Relations, Nick Clegg, confirmed for the first time in a corporate blog the investigation of the Irish regulator. “The lack of safe, secure and legal international data transfers would hurt the economy and hamper the growth of data-driven businesses in the EU, just as we seek a recovery from COVID-19. The impact would be felt by businesses large and small, in multiple sectors ”, he assured in the post.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA RETINA at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.