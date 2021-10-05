Facebook communicated in the early hours of this Tuesday (5.Oct.2021) that a “configuration failure” would have left the social network down for about 6 hours.

“Our team identified that changes in the configuration of routers, which coordinate the traffic of information in our database, compromised the flow and left the system down”, said Facebook on its official website.

here is the whole of the release (in English).

Social networks showed instability in the early afternoon, and soon became inoperative.

After almost 7 hours off the air, WhatsApp started working gradually, with an unstable signal, at 7pm on Monday (4.Oct). Earlier, Facebook and Instagram regained the signal after 6 hours of downtime.

The platforms belong to Facebook. Throughout the afternoon and early evening, social networking sites wouldn’t load on computers and wouldn’t update to mobile apps. The problem occurred all over the world. The instability caused the company’s shares to fall 5.91% on the Nasdaq stock exchange, the main US technology index.

Facebook co-founder and principal shareholder Mark Zuckerberg lost about $6 billion in the episode. He took 6th place in the ranking of the richest men in the world, losing his post to Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft.

it was the worst “blackout” on the tech giant’s platforms since 2008, when a “bug” left the social network down for a whole day. When it went offline 13 years ago, the social network had 80 million users. Currently, according to the data company statist, the number is 2.8 billion. In 2019, a configuration error on the servers also left the social network down, but for only 1 hour.

Later, Facebook and WhatsApp posted an apology on social media.