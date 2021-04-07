Facebook has revealed the details of the data breach of more than half a billion users: the reason for the data leakage of 533 million users was not a hacker breach of its systems. It is reported by TASS with reference to a company representative.

“It is important to understand that attackers obtained information not by hacking into our systems, but by extracting data from our platform,” the statement said.

According to the source, the system vulnerability that led to the data leak was fixed two years ago. “This is old data that was reported in 2019. We found and eliminated this problem in 2019, ”the message says.

Earlier it became known that the founder of the social network Facebook Mark Zuckerberg was among more than half a billion users from 106 countries, whose personal data was leaked to the network.

On April 3, it was reported that the personal data of more than half a billion Facebook users from 106 countries had leaked online. The names, locations, dates of birth, phone numbers and other information of 533 million people have appeared on the hacker forum, including almost ten million users from Russia. Also, the data of 32 million users from the United States and more than 28 million from Saudi Arabia turned out to be freely available on the Internet.