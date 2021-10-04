Lena Pietsch, political communications director of Facebook, responded to the 60 Minutes report, “The Facebook Whistleblower”, through which a former employee revealed the secrets of the social network’s algorithm and disinformation.

Here are yours statements on behalf of Facebook: “Every day our teams must balance protecting the right of billions of people to speak out with the need to keep our platform a safe and positive place. We continue to make significant improvements to address the spread of disinformation and malicious content. To suggest that we encourage bad content and do nothing is simply untrue. ”

On claims that internal research has shown the company is not doing enough for eradicate hatred, misinformation and conspiracy:

“We’ve invested heavily in people and technology to keep our platform secure, and we’ve made combating disinformation and sharing authoritative information a priority. If any research identified an exact solution to these complex challenges, the technology industry, the governments and society would have solved them a long time ago. We have a lot of experience using our searches – as well as external searches and collaboration with experts and organizations – to inform users about changes to our apps. ”

Regarding the claim that the economic interests within Facebook are misaligned, and that the desire to generate more engagement on the platform and profit outweighs security in some cases, he said:

“Hosting hateful content is bad for our community, bad for advertisers, and ultimately bad for our business. Our interest is to provide a safe and positive experience for the billions of people. who use Facebook. That’s why we’ve invested so much in security. ”



Regarding the claim that the change of “Meaningful Social Interactions“in 2018 he amplified the content of controversy and hate speech, he said:

“The goal of the ‘Meaningful Social Interactions’ change is in the name itself: to improve people’s experience by prioritizing posts that attract interactions, especially conversations, between family and friends – which research shows are good for well-being. of people – and deprivating public content. Research also shows that polarization of extreme content has been growing in the United States for decades, long before platforms like Facebook existed, and that it is decreasing in other countries where Internet and Facebook use It has increased. We have our role to play and will continue to make consistent changes with the goal of making people’s experience more meaningful, but blaming Facebook ignores the root causes of these problems and all related research. ”

As for the claim that security measures were put in place, and then withdrawn, they made Facebook less secure ahead of the January 6, the representative states:

“We spent more than two years preparing for the 2020 election with massive investments, more than 40 teams across the company, and over 35,000 people working on security. In gradually introducing and then regulating additional emergency measures first, During and after the elections, we took into consideration specific signals that appeared on the platform and information from our ongoing and regular engagement with law enforcement. When these signals have changed, so have the measures. It is wrong to say that these measures were the reason for January 6 – the measures we needed remained in place until February, and some such as not recommending new civic or political groups remain in place to this day. These choices were all part of a much more great to protect the elections on our platform – and we are proud of that work. ”

Here is an additional statement on Facebook’s response to dangerous organizations appeared on the platform before the Capitol uprising on January 6:

“We’ve banned hundreds of militarized social movements, deleted tens of thousands of QAnon pages, groups and accounts from our apps, and removed the #StopTheSteal group. This adds to our removal and repeated termination of various hate groups, including Proud Boys. , which we banned in 2018. Ultimately, the responsibility lies with those who broke the law, and the leaders who incited them. Facebook has taken extraordinary steps to address harmful content, and we will continue to do our part. We have also worked hard. aggressively with law enforcement, both before January 6 and in the days and weeks thereafter, with the aim of ensuring that evidence linking those responsible for January 6 to their crimes is available to prosecutors. ”

About Instagram who decided to stop launching a version for younger users, the representative said: “Although we are convinced of the value this experience would provide to families, we have decided to pause this project to give us time to work with parents , experts, politicians and regulators, to listen to their concerns, and to demonstrate the importance of this project for young teens online. The reality is that kids are already online, and we believe that developing age-appropriate experiences and designed specifically for them is much better than what is currently available. ”

