Home page World

From: Henning Rosenstengel

Press Split

Facebook simplifies user profiles: removal of the ‘Hobby’ section in December 2023. A step to improve data protection and user experience.

Facebook, a pioneer and giant in the social media space, has continually revamped its platform over the years to meet the evolving needs and expectations of its billions of users worldwide. From introducing revolutionary features to adapting to privacy standards on Facebook, the group has always sought to be at the forefront of digital innovation.

Significant change: Removal of the “Hobby” section on Facebook

In its latest initiative, Facebook announces a major change: from December 13, 2023, the “Hobbies” section will be removed from user profiles. This decision is another step in Facebook’s efforts to streamline its platform and increase user experience​​.

Facebook is removing the hobby section on the platform. © Symbolic photo: Jakub Porzycki/Imago

This innovation is part of Facebook’s strategy to reduce extensive user information and simplify profiles. At a time when privacy and control over personal information are becoming increasingly important, Facebook is adapting to the concerns and desires of its users.

Facebook removes “Hobby” section: A comparison to other platforms

Compared to other social networks like Instagram and TikTok, which focus on simple bios, Facebook’s decision to remove certain profile details shows a clear trend towards simplification and focusing on what matters. This development could be a precursor to further adjustments in the way users create their digital identities on social media​​.

Recent changes at Facebook, particularly the removal of the “Hobbies” section, are part of a larger strategy to simplify the platform and increase privacy. This is also the case in this context Introducing new paid subscriptions to Facebook and Instagramincluding “Meta Verified” and “Without Advertising”, with annual costs of up to €660These initiatives demonstrate Meta’s commitment to improving the user experience while creating new revenue streams by leveraging both privacy and personalization.