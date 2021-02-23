Facebook announced on Tuesday that it will resume publishing news on its social network accounts in Australia, after it agreed with the Government on changes to a bill that forces technology giants to pay for media content. that you display on your platform. In exchange for not making these payments, the two parties agreed that the US company must make significant investments in “public interest journalism” in that country.

Facebook is friends with Australia again. The American technology company had blocked Australian users from media content on this social network since last February 18.

“After discussions with the Australian Government, we reached an agreement that will allow us to support the media of our choice, including small and local. We will restore news to Facebook in Australia in the coming days,” announced Campbell Brown, Vice President of Facebook Global News Partnerships, on his Twitter account.

The measure had been taken by the company based in California, USA, after the Government of Prime Minister Scott Morrison introduced a bill, still debated in Parliament, to require Facebook and Google to pay for the news and content created by the media that are shared on their platforms.

Facebook, which claims it is less reliant on news content, initially noted that being forced to pay for such information was simply not worth it and shut down the content. The retaliation taken by the tech giant was widely rejected by the Australian government, users and the media.







The social network also justified that the measure would threaten its business models and in particular, technology companies opposed the rules that made negotiations with the media mandatory and gave an independent Australian authority the right to impose a monetary agreement.

But now the measures announced by the two parties would be avoided thanks to an agreement announced on February 23.

What is the agreement between Facebook and the Australian Government?

Companies will not have to pay for news publication if the Australian authorities consider that in return they have made a “significant contribution” to the Australian news industry, through “trade agreements” not yet specified.

“As a result of these changes, we can now work to boost our investment in public interest journalism and restore news on Facebook for Australians in the coming days,” said Will Easton, Facebook Australia Director.

As part of the schedule, Australia will offer four amendments to the bill, including a change to the proposed mandatory arbitration mechanism used when tech giants cannot reach an agreement with media owners on the fair payment for displaying your news content.

In addition, the changes to which the Australian authorities have committed include an additional mediation period of two months before the arbitrator appointed by the local government intervenes, giving the parties more time to reach an agreement in private. In other words, the intervention of an arbitration court, the point of the text that caused the most irritation, will remain as “the last resort” necessary, as explained by the head of the Treasury office, Josh Frydenmberg.

FILE- A 3D printed Facebook logo in front of the Australian flag, in an illustration made on February 18, 2021. © Reuters / Dado Ruvic

Representatives of the American social network indicated that they are satisfied with the reviews.

“Going forward, the government has clarified that we will retain the ability to decide whether the news appears on Facebook so that we are not automatically subject to forced negotiation,” Brown added in a statement.

For the Media, Arts and Entertainment Union of Australia (MEAA), the Government should also support small journalistic organizations, which could be excluded from agreements with technology platforms.

“They will be left at the mercy of Facebook and Google, who have sought to avoid mandatory regulations and will instead choose which media companies to reach agreements with,” said MEAA president Marcus Strm.

Analysts note that while the concessions marked some progress for tech platforms, the government and the media, there are still many uncertainties about how the law would work.

Experts described the pact reached at the last minute, when Parliament appears ready to approve the bill this week as “a reasonable compromise”.

“Everybody can walk away saying, well, we got what we wanted,” said University of New South Wales business professor Rob Nicholls.

Tama Leaver, professor of Internet studies at Australia’s Curtin University, said that “the law itself remains unproven. It is like a weapon found on the Treasurer’s desk that has not been used or tested.”

According to the head of the Treasury office, Josh Frydenmberg, the Government will present the amendments to the Australian Legislature this Tuesday. Both houses must approve the changes before they become law.

Just hours after the engagement was revealed, Facebook announced its first proposed deal to an Australian media company, Seven West. And the company is expected to launch a dedicated news product in Australia later this year.

For its part, Google has already negotiated several multi-million dollar deals with local media companies, including the two largest: Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. and Nine Entertainment.

An unprecedented agreement

The gaze of various governments in the world is on what happens with this negotiation in Australia, the first country to consider this type of exchange with the technological giants.

Since their emergence, which led to structural changes in communication in recent years, Google and Facebook have largely been unregulated and have become two of the largest and most profitable companies in the world.

Critics of the Australian proposal point out that it punishes innovative companies and amounts to the appropriation of money by traditional media. However, these are the generators of the journalistic content shared by Facebook. Media companies have argued that they should be compensated for the links that direct audiences and the advertising money that Internet companies receive for this.

Other critics pointed out that the measure was promoted in particular by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, a company that dominates the media landscape in Australia, reported to have close ties with the conservative government of his country.

But for the Australian authorities, the requirement is fair given that it would be the appropriation of content made by the media that in turn are struggling to stay in the market.

In Australia alone, thousands of journalism jobs have been lost and dozens of media outlets have closed over the last decade, as the industry has watched the flow of advertising revenue to digital players.

According to official data, for every $ 100 spent by Australian advertisers, 49 go to Google and 24 to Facebook.

Now, with this precedent, Facebook and Google could face demands on similar agreements with the media in the rest of the world, as other jurisdictions such as the European Union implement rules to regulate the sector. Countries such as Canada and the United Kingdom have already announced that they are considering legislation on this matter.

With AFP, Reuters and EFE