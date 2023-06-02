













One of the most important titles announced was Asgard’s Wrath 2, the sequel to one of the most prominent VR games. At least it is one of those considered to be the most complete. But it was not the only highlight during the streaming.

Other titles that drew attention in this presentation were the following:

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable

Bulletstorm VR

Death Game Hotel

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Power Wash Simulator VR

Friend’s Samba

Stranger Things VR

The 7th Guest VR

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice

For fans of Japanese animation it is clear that it attracts a lot of attention Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakableone of the featured announcements for Facebook’s Meta Quest 3.

But shooter players will surely be more attracted to it. Bulletstorm VR. Instead, those who prefer rhythm games will surely want to try Friend’s Samba and fans of stranger things from Netflix his virtual reality game. Equal Power Wash Simulator VR stands out.

Especially since its release on consoles doesn’t have much and it seems ideal to enjoy on Facebook’s Meta Quest 3.

The 7th Guest VRfor its part, is a remake of a 1993 PC game, and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is an adventure with San Francisco Ghostbusters.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Justice is a VR title from the franchise of the same name, and Death Game Hotel is from the creators of deadly premonition.

What other games were announced for Facebook’s Meta Quest 3?

In addition to the video games mentioned above there are others that are on the way from Facebook’s Meta Quest 3. The list that you can see below shows them:

Arizona Sunshine 2

Demeo Battles

Dungeons of Eternity

Ghost Signal: A Stellaris Game

I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine

Little Cities

NFL Pro Era

No More Rainbows

Onwards

racket club

Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire

underdogs

Walkabout Mini Golf

We Are One

The great absence of the transmission was Assassin’s Creed: Nexus VR. Perhaps Ubisoft plans to reveal more information at its own presentation, which will be on June 13 of this year.

Meta Quest 3 will go on sale in the fall of 2023 and its 128GB version will be priced at $499 dollars, around $8,756 pesos at the current exchange rate. The release dates of the games mentioned above are not yet available.

