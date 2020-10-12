The denial or trivialization of the Holocaust is prohibited on Facebook worldwide. The new guideline is the latest move by the internet company to combat misinformation and conspiracy theories.

F.After years of debate on its platform, acebook bans Holocaust denial worldwide. The company’s founder and boss Mark Zuckerberg referred to an increase in anti-Semitism.

The trade-off between freedom of speech and the damage caused by the denial or trivialization of the genocide of Jews by the National Socialists had bothered him, Zuckerberg admitted in a Facebook entry on Monday. “With the current state of the world” he believes that a ban is the right decision.

In countries like Germany, where Holocaust denial is illegal, Facebook already blocked content if the online network was made aware of it.

At the same time, Facebook restricted the enforcement of the new rule “not overnight”. “There is a lot of content that violates the new guidelines and it will take time to train the relevant teams and adjust our systems,” said a blog post.

Zuckerberg drew massive criticism a good two years ago when he stated in an interview that he did not want to continue to generally ban contributions from Holocaust deniers from the platform. He himself was Jewish and found it deeply insulting, he told the technology blog “Recode” at the time. “But in the end, I don’t think our platform should take this down because I think there are things that different people are wrong about. I don’t think they’re deliberately wrong, ”he said at the time.