Facebook is working internally on the development of a new version of its Instagram social network aimed at users under 13 years of age, just below the minimum currently required in the adult version of the application. This has been revealed by internal documents of Instagram executives who have had access the BuzzFeed News portal. In them, the vice president of Product of the social network, Vishal Shah, explains that “work towards youth has been identified as a priority” during the first half of this year.

“More and more children are asking their parents if they can join applications that help them keep up with their friends,” a Facebook spokesperson explained to EL PAÍS. “Right now there are not many options for parents, so we are working on creating suitable additional products. We are exploring the possibility of bringing a parent-controlled experience to Instagram to help kids keep up with their friends, discover new hobbies and interests, and much more. ” The parent company Facebook has already launched previous products aimed especially for children, such as Messenger Kids, the mode for minors of its messaging application, which is not available in Spain.

In Spain, the minimum age to create a profile on Instagram is 14 years old. Currently, there are 16 million active Instagram users in Spain (1,200 million worldwide). This was the network that grew the most in Spain in 2019, according to IAB Spain, and it is the third highest rated network after WhatsApp and YouTube.

The working group that Facebook has set up is focusing on “developing a version of Instagram that allows people under 13 to use Instagram for the first time,” according to the document. As an additional aspect, Instagram also plans to “accelerate work on integrity and privacy” so that its main version and the new version for minors “ensure the safest possible experience for teenagers.”

Among these tools, the platform has recently begun to develop technologies based on machine learning to prevent minors from lying about the age of their accounts, as well as so that adults cannot write direct messages to minors who do not follow them.

The internal Facebook document explains, according to Buzfeed, that those in charge of supervising the new project for the version of Instagram for minors are the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, and the vice president of the social network, Pavni Diwanji, who participated in the development YouTube Kids in its previous stage on Google. Mosseri has assured in statements to BuzzFeed News that the version of Instagram for children is still in its initial stages of development, that it does not have a “detailed plan” for its arrival and that it is expected that “parents have transparency and control” over their children.

The regulation of social networks for minors and how to ensure that users are actually the age they have declared is a matter of intense debate. Last January, the privacy regulator in Italy ordered to block TikTok throughout the country after the death of a ten-year-old girl who allegedly participated in a challenge that someone had proposed on the social network. The agency alleged that TikTok was unable to verify the age of its users.

Warnings

In any case, various experts warn against the use of social networks for minors. At the end of 2020, it became known that Instagram is being investigated by the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) for the processing of personal data of minors from the European Union. The objective is to find out if the platform violates community laws that protect children’s privacy, and Facebook, its owner, could be fined a large sum if it is found that Instagram violates those laws.

A study published in the journal Jama Pediatrics concluded that 67% of the applications used in families with children from preschool age sell the data to third parties to focus their advertising. “I’m really worried about the day when his friends start having accounts on social networks and he wants one,” James Williams, researcher at Oxford, former Google employee and author of Clicks against humanity. “I hope we have a conversation.”

Authors such as Shoshana Zuboff, emeritus professor at Harvard, warn of the data that citizens give to big technology companies like Facebook. “I don’t want to be melodramatic but they want to enslave us, not with murder and terror but with a smile.”

