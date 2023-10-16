Home page World

From: Michelle Mantey

Split

If this mother hadn’t read a Facebook post, any help might have come too late. This is how parents discover the first signs in their baby.

Kassel – The young mother Jasmine Stevens was at home with her little four-month-old baby. Suddenly she developed a fever and a rash on her arms and legs. This is reported by the British newspaper metro. At first she thought it was just is a flu. But then her son also started breathing heavily. Then she remembered a post from a Facebook group.

“I’m in a Facebook group for mothers,” the young woman explained, “there’s a woman in there whose baby unfortunately died of sepsis, and she always shares the symptoms – the blotchy skin, the high temperature and the pulling in Ribs.” So she wondered if her baby might also be suffering from blood poisoning. Suddenly her son lost consciousness.

Mother is worried about her four-month-old baby. Facebook group gives her the crucial tip. (Symbolic image) © Cavan Images/IMAGO

Mother discovers symptoms of sepsis in babies on Facebook

Blood poisoning is also called sepsis. According to the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), it occurs when the immune system reacts to an infection. This can be a bacterial infectionsuch as pneumonia or viral infection, such as one Flu or corona disease be. Also fungal infections or parasitic infections such as Malaria can cause sepsis. If the immune system does not manage to adequately combat the pathogens, they can spread through the lymphatic and blood vessels.

This leads to a kind of overreaction in the body, in which not only the pathogens but also the organs are attacked. If the symptoms are recognized too late, blood poisoning can also lead to death. Infants, people aged 60 and over and people with a chronic illness are at particularly high risk. According to the Sepsis Foundation For every 100,000 births, around 1,000 newborns suffer from sepsis.

These symptoms can be a sign of sepsis

“I then tried to feed Mateo but he went limp. When his head rolled back, I blew on his face to help him regain consciousness,” explains the 21-year-old. When he arrived at the hospital, he was immediately treated with antibiotics. So the young mother also decided her fate in one Video to share on TikTok to help other parents: “If I hadn’t familiarized myself with the signs, it could have turned out very differently.”

These symptoms can occur with sepsis:

Strong feeling of illness

Fever and chills

Fatigue, apathy, confusion

Rapid and heavy breathing

Increased pulse

Cold patchy skin on arms and legs

Source: Robert Koch Institute and Sepsis Foundation

Doctor: “Detecting sepsis in babies can be challenging”

It is important to know that symptoms can vary depending on the course of the disease. “Detecting sepsis in babies can be challenging because their symptoms may be subtle and they may not be able to communicate their discomfort,” explained Dr. Chun Tang, medical director and general practitioner at Pall Mall Medical in Manchester Metro. In children, sepsis can also be recognized by the fact that they are difficult to wake up. And the stains on the arms and legs cannot be pushed away.

The faster the blood poisoning is treated, the better the chances of survival. Almost 75 percent of those affected subsequently suffer from secondary illnesses such as chronic exhaustion, paralysis or joint pain. In some cases, amputation of fingers, toes or entire limbs follows.

Editor’s note The information provided in this article does not replace seeing a doctor. Only professionals can make the correct diagnosis and initiate appropriate therapy. The use of medication or nutritional supplements should be discussed with a doctor beforehand.

Her son was treated in the hospital for a week. Doctors determined that a bacterial infection had caused the sepsis. They suspect that this was caused by an infection in the ears. However, this is not clearly confirmed. (mima)