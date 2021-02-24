The Google and Facebook logos on the Australian flag. Given Ruvic / Reuters

Facebook pledged on Wednesday to invest $ 1 billion in the news industry over the next three years. The announcement comes a day after the social network decided to restore the news pages in Australia after reaching an agreement with the Government on the regulation that they want to carry out that requires the Silicon Valley company to pay the Australian media for the publication of its contents. The oceanic country’s bill unleashed the first major battle between media and technology.

The US company reported Wednesday that it is negotiating with news publishers in Germany and France to pay for its content. He also assured that he has already invested 600 million dollars in the information sector since 2018.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company lifted the unprecedented blockade it had imposed on news appearing on the walls of its about 18 million users in Australia on Tuesday. The four-day blackout came to an end after Zuckerberg managed to obtain concessions from the Government led by Scott Morrisson on the Code of Negotiation of News Media and Digital Platforms that is being debated in the Senate, and which is aimed at Facebook and Google negotiate a price with publishers for the content that appears on their platforms.

In a statement posted on the blog where Facebook released its version of the conflict, Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs for the social network, argued that the news blocking was a “fundamental misunderstanding” between the relationship of the social network and the editors. Clegg said it was “understandable” that some media outlets saw Facebook as “a potential source of money to make up for their losses”, but that it was not fair to be able to demand a “blank check”, which, in his words, was what I wanted the Australian bill in its first version.

“Facebook would have been forced to pay potentially unlimited amounts of money to multinational media conglomerates under an arbitration system that deliberately misrepresents the relationship between publishers and Facebook,” Clegg posited in a post titled The True Story of What it happened with the news on Facebook in Australia. “It’s like forcing automakers to finance radio stations because people could listen to them in the car and also let the stations set the price,” he added. With the changes applied to the bill, the contribution of each medium to the sustainability of the Australian news industry will be taken into account through trade agreements with companies in the sector.

The media versus the technology

The sum announced by Facebook is the same as Google set last year: one billion dollars in three years. The business model of the tech giants in relation to the media is under scrutiny as the industry tries to overcome the crisis that plagues it. The media consider that the technological ones take advantage of their content and monopolize most of the advertising pie. Google and Facebook defend that thanks to them publishers have multiplied their readership.