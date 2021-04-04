The accounts of more than 533 million Facebook users have had their phone numbers and personal data leaked, Business Insider reported Saturday.

The report stated that the data including phone numbers, full names, location, email address and biographical information were posted online in a low-level hacking forum.

According to the Business Insider report, the data that was displayed is the personal information of more than 533 million Facebook users from 106 countries, including more than 32 million users in the United States, 11 million in the United Kingdom, and 6 million in India.

Business Insider, citing security researchers, said that although this data is “a few years old,” hackers can use it to impersonate people and commit fraud.

But Facebook spokeswoman Lily Shepherd said in a tweet on Twitter: “This is old data that was previously reported in 2019. We found this issue and fixed it in August 2019.”

And when personal information such as email and phone numbers are in circulation, the risk increases people falling victim to fake emails because they can be made more reliable.

Facebook says it currently has 2.8 billion users who activate their account at least once a month.