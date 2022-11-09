Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, will cut 11,000 jobs. Globally, the workforce will shrink by 13 percent. The reorganization and budget cuts are necessary to become a ‘more efficient company’. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced this on Wednesday in a statement. Zuckerberg calls it “one of the hardest decisions” in Meta’s history.

The company has been struggling with setbacks for some time: at the end of last month, Meta lost more than 20 percent of the stock market value in New York, to the lowest point since 2016. Zuckerberg attributes the misfortune to various causes; according to him, many wrong, high investments were made after the pandemic that turned out wrong afterwards.

The CEO says he hoped in vain that online commerce would continue to flourish after the pandemic, but advertising revenues have since fallen sharply. Meta’s revenue model is largely based on advertisers, but according to Zuckerberg, the company has to deal with increased competition and other “macro-economic developments”. The CEO states that he has made an error of assessment with the investments and says that he takes “his responsibility” for it.

Competitor Twitter recently announced it would lay off half of its 7,500 employees. Billionaire Elon Musk, who recently became the owner of the platform, is carrying out a major reorganization within the company shortly after his acquisition, in order to make it more profitable, he says. Musk may want Twitter users to pay for services in the future.

Meta boss Zuckerberg announces that he will implement “more cost-saving” measures in the coming period. Meta has not disclosed where the layoffs will fall, but a significant portion will be in the United States. Anyone affected will receive an email shortly with further information. American employees who have to leave will receive 16 weeks of basic salary per year of service, among other things.

Battle for younger user

Meta’s Facebook has been in trouble for some time: since the company was founded in 2004, the platform has invariably gained new users every month. But that trend came to an end at the beginning of this year. The number of daily users then fell for the first time in history and that started a stock market crash. In the summer, the company reported a decline in sales, which had never happened before.

Young users have been leaving the platform for longer or pay less attention to it. This is partly due to competition from, among others, the Chinese platform TikTok. In order not to lose the battle of the young user, Zuckerberg also felt compelled to buy Instagram. He also tried to take over the photo and video app Snapchat, which is also popular among young people. That attempt failed.

Meta also encounters other problems in the advertising market. For example, last year Apple tightened privacy protections for users, allowing users to prevent tech companies from collecting personal data and offering advertisements based on it. Apple users are asked whether this method is desirable and that puts pressure on Meta’s revenue model.