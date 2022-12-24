The settlement would settle a longstanding lawsuit that came to the company after it was discovered in 2018 that Facebook had allowed British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica access to data on up to 87 million users. It is the largest financial agreement ever reached in the field of data privacy in the United States.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is accused of giving third parties access to its Internet users’ data without their consent.

A lawsuit that began in 2018 after Mark Zuckerberg’s company published that the information of 87 million users was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm that was also linked to the electoral campaign of former President Donald Trump in 2016.

The million-dollar payment from the social network responds, in part, to claims by Facebook users who alleged that the company violated various federal and state laws when it allowed application developers and business partners to collect their personal data without any notification.

It is the “largest settlement ever reached in a data privacy class action lawsuit and the most Facebook has paid to resolve a private class action lawsuit,” Keller Rohrback LLP, the law firm representing the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

On the other hand, Meta did not admit irregularities as part of the agreement, which is subject to the approval of a federal judge in San Francisco: “we seek an agreement, since it is the best for our community and shareholders. Over the past three years, we’ve renewed our approach to privacy and implemented a comprehensive privacy program,” a company spokesperson said.

Judges overseeing the case in the Northern District of California will now have to approve the settlement.

Facebook seeks to fix its mistakes

The managers of the social network agreed in 2019 to pay $5 million to resolve an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission into its privacy practices.

That same year, it also awarded $100 million on investor deception allegations from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Investigations by state attorneys general are ongoing, and the company is fighting a Attorney General’s Lawsuit for Washington, D.C.

With EFE and AP.