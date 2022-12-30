Shares of Meta, which owns Facebook, retreated about 65% in 2022, in what must be the worst year for the roles.

This Friday, the quotation fell just over 1%, to 118.83 dollars.

The company has struggled with the global economic slowdown, competition from Chinese short-video app TikTok, Apple’s privacy changes, concerns about metaverse spending and the threat of regulation.

In November, Meta said it would cut more than 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its workforce, amid slumping advertising and high inflation.

The stock was down nearly 25% on Oct. 27 alone, after the company forecast a weak final quarter and more costs next year. Third-quarter revenue declined 4%.

Among big tech and growth stocks, Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet – which owns Google – and Amazon have all lost between 27% and 50% so far this year.

