Meta, a Facebook mother company, has announced that the creators of content of the social network created by Mark Zuckerberg can already begin to monetize the shared content through the stories, in order to extend their possibilities to obtain income with the publications in that social network.

The company has content monetization programs for its different platforms, so users can monetize their publications and earn money for interactions with their community.

In this sense, Meta has pointed out that he intends to continue expanding the possibilities of the creators of content on Facebook, for which he has announced the monetization of the stories of the social network, so that users can begin to obtain benefits with this type of content.

As the company explained in a publication in the social network itself, it is an option that allows creators to gain money through the publication of images and videos that are already producing and sharing in other formats, in a simple way.

Only for public content

The benefits of each published history will be based on their performance on the social network, depending on the interactions they cause with users. In addition, they must be public to monetize.

With all this, the monetization of the stories on Facebook is now available global for all content creative users who are part of the social network content monetization program.

In case of not being part of this program, users can request to join the beta version from the Facebook website. Likewise, for those users who are already registered in the monetization program, it will be enough to start publishing stories to monetize this content.