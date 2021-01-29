According to various sources, Facebook is preparing an antitrust lawsuit against Apple for months. The main accusation is that the company founded by Steve Jobs forces developers to follow the rules of the App Store that, remarkably, your own applications do not have to comply.

And there’s a bigger problem involving chat services: If Facebook files the lawsuit, your complaint could also point to Apple’s refusal to allow third-party apps to become the default messaging service on its devices, in instead of iMessage, Apple’s chat.

Facebook explained that the next changes that Apple will implement in its system of “tracking” user information for advertisements would give it an “unfair advantage” when displaying ads in the App Store and elsewhere.

The possible litigation would follow an antitrust lawsuit that Epic Games filed against Apple last year and that made a lot of noise in the environment of the “developers”. Facebook and several other companies joined Epic, the owner of Fortnite, in criticizing Apple’s “unfair” policies. And, as reported Engadget, last month Facebook said it would provide internal documents to support Epic’s case.

The demand could affect the applications offered in the App Store. AP Photo

Like Epic, Facebook could request changes to the rules of the App Store and for this the company is analyzing asking other companies to join the lawsuit.

Apple of course has its defense: argues that it does not have the largest share of the smartphone market and that the rules of the App Store reduce the risk of malware (viruses) and scams.

The two companies come fighting in public. WhatsApp recently accused Apple of having a double standard when it comes to data privacy labels on iOS. When Facebook reported its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Dave Wehner suggested that Apple’s plan to limit cross-site and app tracking for advertising purposes, which should go into effect earlier this year, could have an impact on advertising revenue.

Even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized Apple at the company’s last balance sheet meeting. You put a condition on iMessage to store “non-end-to-end encrypted backups of your messages by default, unless you disable iCloud“And he opted for his courier service: he said WhatsApp was “clearly superior” when it comes to protecting people’s messages.

2020, a year of extraordinary earnings for both

Apple announced this Wednesday a strong advance in its quarterly earnings as well as a record turnover in three months, for the first time higher than 100 billion dollars.

The iPhone maker posted a net profit of $ 28.7 billion in the first quarter of its 2020-2021 fiscal year – that of Christmas sales – a 29% increase compared to 2019.

The group’s income reached the astronomical sum of $ 111.4 billion.

“We are gratified by our customers’ enthusiastic response to our unparalleled line of cutting-edge products that we delivered in a historic holiday season,” said CEO Tim Cook.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, at a hearing in front of the US Senate last year. Photo Bloomberg

Apple said iPhone sales accounted for nearly $ 66 billion, leading all of the company’s other products and growing 18%.

But the tech giant also saw strong growth in wearable devices, including its Apple Watch, which generated $ 12.9 billion in sales.

Services accounted for $ 15.7 billion as Apple increased sales of music, digital content, cloud archiving and subscriptions.

Facebook for its part had a turnover of more than 28,000 million dollars, essentially from advertising, in the last quarter of 2020, and had a net profit of 11,220 million dollars, 53% more than in the same period last year, due to the explosion in the use of social networks during the pandemic.

“We had a very strong close to the year as the public and businesses continued to use our services during these challenging times,” said Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The number of users increased even more during the holidays. On December 31, 3.3 billion people frequented at least once a month one of the group’s four platforms and messaging services (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp), according to a statement published on Wednesday.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. Photo: AP

But the company anticipates “headwinds” this year due to increased data confidentiality on Apple-branded devices, he said.

This can affect the display of targeted advertisements for users. The dispute between the two tech giants centers on changes to the latest version of Apple’s iOS operating software, which includes a tracking transparency feature that, according to Facebook, It will cripple your ability to serve targeted ads.

“While the timing of the iOS 14 changes remains uncertain, we would expect to see an impact from the end of the first quarter“said Facebook.

Last month, the social media giant opened fire on Apple, saying that the iPhone maker’s new measures on data collection and targeted advertisements would affect small businesses.

Meanwhile, both companies face antitrust scrutiny from regulators. The Federal Trade Commission and most state attorneys general They sued Facebook last month.

Apple, for its part, is the subject of a European Union antitrust investigation and is reportedly part of a separate Justice Department investigation.

