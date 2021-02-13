Facebook plans to launch your own version of smart watch focused on Fitness, messaging services such as WhatsApp and Messenger, and would go on the market at a cheaper price than the Apple Watch, during 2022.

This new version was leaked from an article by The Information, a tech news and reviews site, the same week it emerged that Facebook is also planning its own version of Clubhouse, the app of the moment.

Facebook’s move would point, according to the report, to enter a market that, although it does not take off Like cell phones, it wants to compete with Apple, which has absolute dominance in this field.

As always, the strategy has to do with making it more accessible: Apple’s smartwatch, like everything from the company, is expensive.

From The Information they anticipate that Facebook plans to launch its own smartwatch that would focus on messages and also to health application issues, a device that would be part of the effort they are making in hardware where they already stand out with the proposals of Oculus VR and the Portal smart display.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook. Photo The New York Times

According to this first information, the supposed new Facebook smartwatch would use an open source version of Google’s Android software, including its own data connection, meaning that users would not have to depend on a mobile phone to access the Internet.

Proprietary Facebook applications such as Messenger, WhatsApp or particular functions of Instagram, the star social network of Mark Zuckerberg’s company, will surely be key.

Another aspect would be the Fitness and Health functions, including the ability to keep track of workouts, although in this aspect it would have to compete with the best smart watches focused on sports.

The information tells that the project would be well advanced, enough to launch throughout 2022, and with a successor planned for 2023. In this way Facebook would like to enter the market niche of smart watches to practically launch an annual iteration.

It is not yet known how much it will come out, but this first information ensures that Facebook wants to sell it at cost, a strategy that other companies have previously used such as OnePlus or Xiaomi to first gain a foothold in the market, and subsequently go up the price with future releases.

Apple Watch: how many people use it

Apple Watch, one of Apple’s almost exclusive devices. Photo Apple

According to Neil Cybart’s study of Above Avalon, more than 100 million people around the world already have an Apple Watch.

The analyst says that by 2022 Apple could make its numbers grow even more, about to turn six years in the market.

Apple sold 30 million smartwatches in 2020 to users who bought one for the first time and, without a doubt, these values ​​exceed the purchases that were presented in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

By 2022, the Apple Watch is expected to rise from the fourth most important product to the third, surpassing the Mac, since to date only 10% of iPhone users also own an Apple Watch.

Perhaps because of these numbers Zuckerberg began to work with Google on their own version of this technology.