European privacy regulators have imposed a fine of 1.3 billion dollars on Meta Platforms, the equivalent of 1.2 billion euros. Facebook’s parent company is said to have forwarded user data to the United States.
This is reported by business newspaper The Wall Street Journal based on insiders. The fine is expected to be announced later in the day on Monday.
