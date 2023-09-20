Goal announced that its application Messenger will no longer support text messages (SMS) from September. The change, which was quietly announced via in-app notifications and an updated support page, means that users of Android that depend on Messenger as their default messaging app they will need to switch to another messaging app. SMS next month.

Messenger first enabled support for SMS in 2012, but discontinued it a year later. In 2016, Facebook reintroduced capabilities SMSkeeping text messages separate from internet-based chats Messenger. The threads of SMS in the app used a distinctive purple theme compared to the default blue, and Facebook promoted the experience of SMS as an improved version.

Goal has not explained the change in detail, saying only that “you will no longer be able to use Messenger to send and receive text messages sent from your mobile network.” However, the removal of support for SMS may reflect a change in strategy, since Messenger highlights its advanced features for encrypted messaging and social communication. If you use Messenger as your default messaging app SMS for your device Androidplease note that you will no longer be able to use Messenger to send and receive text messages sent over your cellular network when you update your app after September 28, 2023.

The gradual withdrawal of SMS seems to be linked to an upcoming update Messenger, probably at the end of September. Once users install the updated version from the store Google Playthe SMS they will stop working.

Although the messaging application Goal will lose support for SMSthe telephones Android They will still be able to send and receive text messages through the default messaging application provided by the operating system. The applications of SMS Third party are less popular now because they do not have access to the features RCS.

Meanwhile, Google set your messaging app as the default on Android. Operators and device manufacturers have mainly standardized on the application Google Messages for messaging SMS/RCS.

Via: NeoWin

Editor’s note: The truth is that I never found it attractive that Facebook managed my messages, especially because of how invasive they are with personal information. That and because I have iPhone and these things don’t happen there :V