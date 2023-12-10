Meta revolutionizes Messenger with default end-to-end encryption: private chats will always be encrypted, but not group chats.
Important news coming to Messenger: Meta has finally started thedefault implementation end-to-end encryption for all chats and calls between two people.
Until now, this protection was only available if a user explicitly initiated an encrypted chat, but now it’s the norm.
This step reflects the promise made in 2019 by Zuckerberg who called it “the largest set of improvements to Messenger since its launch in 2011”.
Chats between two people will now always be end-to-end encrypted, while group chats remain temporarily outside of this implementation.
The global extension of this innovation could take a few months, considering that the app has over a billion users.
Troubled addition
End-to-end encryption was introduced as an option for Messenger in 2016.
It now becomes the default configuration for private chats and calls on Messenger and Facebook, ensuring that communication is secure and immune to external intrusions, not even from Meta apparently.
Meta is evidently focusing its efforts on security, an understandable decision in light of recent corporate scandals, particularly those related to sensitive content.
As stated in a statement, this change required years to completeas it took Meta time to completely rebuild Messenger’s features from scratch.
In end-to-end encrypted conversations, only the participants have access to the contents of the messages exchanged, ensuring greater privacy.
WhatsApp already enjoys this advanced encryption, with the only exception being Instagram, while Threads, which goes live for European users this month, does not yet have a direct message feature.
Keeping up with the times
In addition to a host of new privacy, security and control features, Messenger will improve your quality of sending images and videos.
Meta will test high definition media sharing with a small test group, before making it available in the coming months.
Messenger is also receiving other benefits functions that seem inspired by WhatsAppi.e. editing the message (within 15 minutes after sending), options for playing voice messages at increased speed, continuous playback of voice messages outside of the chat or app, control of read receipts and disappearing messages .
The company admits that it will take some time before all chats on Messenger are encrypted by default.
Although the encryption of Messenger conversations between two people is still based on the Signal protocol, Meta is preparing to introduce a new system called “Labyrinth Encrypted Message Storage Protocol” to ensure that messages remain encrypted even on the company’s servers .
