Meta revolutionizes Messenger with default end-to-end encryption: private chats will always be encrypted, but not group chats.

Important news coming to Messenger: Meta has finally started thedefault implementation end-to-end encryption for all chats and calls between two people.

Until now, this protection was only available if a user explicitly initiated an encrypted chat, but now it’s the norm. This step reflects the promise made in 2019 by Zuckerberg who called it “the largest set of improvements to Messenger since its launch in 2011”. Chats between two people will now always be end-to-end encrypted, while group chats remain temporarily outside of this implementation.

The global extension of this innovation could take a few months, considering that the app has over a billion users.

Troubled addition End-to-end encryption will become the standard for communications on Facebook Messenger End-to-end encryption was introduced as an option for Messenger in 2016.

It now becomes the default configuration for private chats and calls on Messenger and Facebook, ensuring that communication is secure and immune to external intrusions, not even from Meta apparently. Meta is evidently focusing its efforts on security, an understandable decision in light of recent corporate scandals, particularly those related to sensitive content.

As stated in a statement, this change required years to complete

As stated in a statement, this change required years to completeas it took Meta time to completely rebuild Messenger’s features from scratch. In end-to-end encrypted conversations, only the participants have access to the contents of the messages exchanged, ensuring greater privacy. WhatsApp already enjoys this advanced encryption, with the only exception being Instagram, while Threads, which goes live for European users this month, does not yet have a direct message feature.