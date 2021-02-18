Facebook has blocked links to media posts in Australia. It shows us: the platform has nothing to do with journalism.

The Australians couldn’t read messages on Facebook on Thursday morning. The network blocked the link to media contributions. The background to this is a planned new law: the tech companies Facebook and Google are to be made to pay for the content sharing of Australian media houses. While Google is concluding corresponding agreements with media companies worldwide and also in Australia, Facebook has decided to simply no longer allow this content to be shared.

Facebook does not seem to have given much thought to how this will be received by users. Because in addition to the media companies and political actors, they are also complaining. Some Australians have their say in a BBC poll; Words like “bizarre” and “surreal” are used. Some say they don’t want to use the platform anymore.

Of course, everyone already knew beforehand that Facebook as a private company could take this step. Only there was a blind trust that the company would not use its power in this restrictive way – not even more than Facebook already does every day via its algorithm.

Most of the respondents are concerned about this muscle game from Facebook. But the group is only so strong because everyone who uses the network and agrees to its general terms and conditions makes it into it. In this respect, cutting the news on Facebook could now lead to waking up and, in the best of cases, to a changed digital reading behavior.

Messages without likes

If you want to read the news and form your own opinion, the best way to find out more is through the media itself. Social networks are not social media. Anyone who only obtains information here accepts that they only hear part of the news – and only read what others have already read a lot. Responsible media consumption also means reading messages that don’t get a lot of likes because they aren’t emotional enough.

In general, this involves reading more than headlines and teasers. One can be surprised by opinions that do not confirm one’s own view of the world, that allow a different perspective. And responsible media consumption also means – if one can afford it – paying for journalism.

If you want more independence from a platform like Facebook, you should consume your news from the media yourself. These media, however, should not align their business models with social networks by financing themselves primarily through online advertisements and making them dependent on the greatest possible reach.

In this respect, Facebook’s decision to stop distributing news in Australia can be understood as an appeal: Nobody should confuse what happens on Facebook with journalism and free media access.