Mexico City- For the first time in its history, Facebook (Meta) lost users massively in the last quarter of 2021.

Almost a million people a day, mostly young people between 15 and 25 years old, abandoned the queen of social networks and preferred TikTok.

“People have many options to pass the time, and applications like TikTok are growing very fast,” acknowledged its founder and boss, Mark Zuckerberg, whose company registered 1.929 million users at the end of 2021.

According to the 2022 report from the communication agency We Are Social, TikTok gained 650 thousand new users every day in the last quarter of 2021, eight every second, which implies a growth of 45 percent.

Facebook’s poor results sent its shares plummeting 26.39 percent on Wall Street, wiping $232 billion off its market value.

The foregoing caused the stock markets to close with negative numbers. The Dow Jones dropped 1.45 percent, the S&P lost 2.44 percent and the Nasdaq slumped 3.74 percent. The BMV fell 1.71 percent.