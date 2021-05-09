I.In a way, the world can be grateful to Donald Trump. The former president made it clear to everyone what happens when even the most powerful man in the world no longer adheres to the basic rules of the culture of conversation, indeed makes an unculture socially acceptable, which consists of constant provocations, distortions and lies.

Trump’s populist Twitter volleys, devoid of truth or compromise, have encouraged others to follow suit, divided America so widely that conservatives and progressives barely speak the same language, and they ended up getting a bunch of deluded people to the Capitol to storm.

Fanatical advocates of free speech on the Internet were also able to see that the lawless conditions there ultimately lead to violence, and that rules must also apply in social networks so that democracies are not undermined. This is Trump’s legacy.

There can be no question of independence

This also includes the fact that Trump has demonstrated the helplessness and hypocrisy of the platform operators to the world and is still demonstrating. For example, this week, when a board of directors on Facebook confirmed that Trump’s account will remain suspended for the time being. Mark Zuckerberg started the round some time ago in order to create an instance in the event of particularly controversial locks that can review decisions and even reverse them.

However, there can be no question of independence. Facebook appoints the members, Facebook pays them, and if Facebook does not agree with a vote, it can easily swap its breakfast judges with others. And does anyone seriously believe that Mark Zuckerberg will stick to any standard if he disagrees?

As often as the managing director of the world’s largest communication platform can assert how much a system of “checks and balances” is important to him, he will therefore not share his power with others. He only made that clear in February.

His committee asked Facebook to be a little less strict with people who recommend drugs against Corona, for whom the state has not yet officially made a recommendation. It was not about injecting detergent or windscreen clear into your veins, but about borderline cases such as hydroxychloroquine, a drug against malaria. But Facebook disregarded the recommendation of its judges.

Zuckerberg has to decide for himself

So the impression arises that the supervisory body is above all a protective shield, which in the best case scenario attracts criticism and keeps it away from Zuckerberg and which in the worst case has nothing to report. Ironically, it indirectly indicated this itself. While it confirmed Trump’s temporary ban, it did not convert it into a permanent one. Zuckerberg has to make this decision himself. He cannot delegate his responsibility away.

Germany can also learn its lessons from this case. If you want to independently control account locks in this country, the state has to intervene. There is no need for a committee to close accounts. The state should advocate freedom of expression, not restrict it. But it could very well set principles that platform operators should adhere to, and it might as well determine what happens if they repeatedly and systematically disregard these principles.

He could even order that platform operators create a body where anyone can object to a ban. If the social networks keep their thumbs down on someone, they can hardly do anything about it at the moment. That, too, is Trump’s lesson.