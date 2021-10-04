In the midst of a day of global failure, it indicates that data from more than 1.5 billion Facebook users is being sold on a popular cybercrime forum in the dark web. The information disclosed this Monday afternoon (4) is from the Privacy Affairs website.

The data is not related to the social network leak that occurred in early 2021, when 500 million users were exposed, and there is no evidence that there is a relationship with this second blackout.

Coincidence or not, the information began to be on sale just after the disappearance of the social network ecosystem on the web, informs the CanalTech portal.

+ Twitter and Nubank show instability after Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook

According to posts made on the forum, the following user data is being made available: Name, E-mail, Location, Gender, Phone number and User ID.

The Privacy Affairs website said that samples of the information provided in the posts indicate that the data is real. Also according to the portal, one million Facebook accounts cost US$5,000, around R$27,300.

The portal also cross-referenced the sample data available in the post with those from previous Facebook leaks and found no similar occurrences, indicating that this is a new incident.

See too

+ Until 2019, there were more people in prisons than on the Brazilian stock exchange



+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Nicole Bahls had already been warned about her ex-husband’s infidelity

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Chef playmate creates aphrodisiac recipe for Orgasm Day



+ Mercedes-Benz Sprinter wins motorhome version

+ Anorexia, an eating disorder that can lead to death



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

