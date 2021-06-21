The social media giant’s version of the voice chat application came in the form of live rooms, similar to the “Club House” application, which gained the attention of millions around the world upon its launch late last year..

The feature was limited to users in the United States, and it will allow public figures and some “Facebook” groups, which use iPhone phones, to create live audio rooms, with up to 50 speakers, in addition to an unlimited number of listeners..

Facebook said that these users can also invite people whose accounts do not have a close relationship to participate in conversations, and users of iPhone and Android phones can listen to the rooms..

One of the additional features in the new audio rooms on Facebook is the ability for users to buy “stars” and gifts, which help influencers make money from their live broadcasts, while the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, confirmed that “Facebook” will not cut the revenue of content creators Until 2023.

The service offers the feature of notifications when your friends or followers join the conversation, in addition to live captions, and a “raise a hand” key to request to join the conversation, and reactions will be available for interaction during the chat.

Facebook also announced that it has agreed with public figures, including musicians, journalists and athletes, to join its live audio rooms..

Hosts will also be able to choose a non-profit organization, or fundraiser, to support them during their conversation using a button that appears in the chat to donate directly..

It turned out that Zuckerberg was among the celebrities who used the Club House application, which recently expanded to include users of Android phones, although its launch was limited to the iPhone.

With this announcement, Facebook, which said it wanted to make voice a “first-class medium” on its platforms, became the latest social network to launch a “voice chat” service similar to Club House, after the “Space” feature on Twitter, and Discord and Spotify.