Facebook has launched Audio Rooms this week to compete with Clubhouse Facebook, Inc

The imitation is already official and the road, arduous. Facebook has launched this week the Audio Rooms (Live Audio Rooms, in English), a tool to create spaces where users can converse publicly exclusively by voice. In other words, he has launched his own version of Clubhouse. This launch also adds its own platform podcasts (audios) to cope with the massive growth of Spotify, which elegantly wears two crowns: that of the music industry and that of the delayed audio program business. Mark Zuckerberg’s company, used to leading the small group of digital mega platforms, enters the race.

Clubhouse squared

In the battle for audio, Facebook isn’t just taking on the trailblazing Clubhouse. In fact, he’s late for the arena. It should also compete against Reddit (with RedditTalk), Discord (which released Stage), Telegram (with Voicechats 2.0) Y Spaces, from Twitter. Of course, none of them has a portfolio of 2,700 million active Facebook users. And that is an advantage for the giant.

Facebook rooms work very similar to Clubhouse rooms or Spaces. The host can invite speakers in advance or during the conversation and there can be up to 50 speakers with no limit to the number of listeners. The user in the conversation can also activate the subtitles, click on the option of raise your hand to request to speak and use a real-time reaction. In addition, Facebook also notifies when a friend or follower is added to the room. The service is available through notifications and in the news section (newsfeed), and you can sign up to receive reminders when you start a room.

Hosts can also select a nonprofit or fundraiser for listeners to support during the conversation. Both guests and speakers can donate directly. In addition, listeners can also show their appreciation to the presenter of the room by sending stars (star packs), and can be positioned in the first row; a special section that highlights the people who submitted stars, so that hosts can interact directly with them.

Facebook, Inc

For now, audio rooms are only available to users in the United States, but will be available in other regions in the coming months. These spaces are available for both iOS and Android operating systems, unlike Clubhouse, which took more than a year to launch the Android application, whose devices represent just over 86% of distributed units compared to 14% of Apple iOS.

More information

To entice the US market, the company has added public figures such as the Grammy-nominated electronic music artist to its ranks. TOKiMONSTA, who will speak about female excellence and overcoming obstacles, or at the Quarterback Russell Wilson, who will talk about training your mind like an elite athlete. Speakers from the audio rooms also include activist Rosa Clemente, professional esports gamer Omareloff, and social entrepreneur Amanda Nguyen. “In the coming weeks, we will expand the capacity for more public figures and groups to host a live audio room and we will introduce new functions for both experiences in the coming months,” explained Facebook it’s a statement.

Eyes on Spotify

The podcasts they are the second bet of the company. These can be heard on a mini player, or full screen with playback options, even if the screen is not activated. All of this can be found on user pages or in the news, and listeners can react, comment, bookmark and share their favorite shows on their profiles.

Facebook has also made strategic alliances with influencers to promote their podcasts. Content creators such as rapper Joe Budden, comedian Jess Hilariousm or actress Becca Tobin are part of the portfolio of programs that the social network will offer. “Later this summer, we will implement additional features, such as closed captions and the ability to create and share short clips from a podcast. Over time, we will create more unique social experiences around podcasts that use the best interactive and personalized features of Facebook ”, adds the company in the statement.

Facebook Inc

If with the audio rooms the competition is Clubhouse, with the audios (podcasts) the battle is fought with Spotify. The company has been betting big on him for several years podcast, an industry that grows more and more and that only in the United States has 104 million monthly listeners, according to the last report from Edison Infinite Dial. This year, in addition, Spotify has revealed an ambitious plan to boost and revolutionize podcasts on your platform with improvements in audio quality, audiovisual implementations through strategic alliances, new programs with characters of the stature of Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama, Joe Rogan and Kim Kardashian and a mega expansion to African, Asian and Latin American markets.

Another fact that Facebook must face is that Spotify has tripled the number of audios on its platform and its offer has increased from 700,000 podcasts in 2019 to 2.2 million in 2021. One published survey earlier this month by the data and statistics site Statista reveals that Spotify was the number one provider of podcasts during 2020, with a 31% market share, ahead of Apple Podcasts (22%), Pandora (13%) and iHeartRadio (11%), its main competitors. There, Facebook hopes to sneak in. And also Amazon, which in April announced the expansion of its podcasts in all Europe.

Clubhouse and Spotify have been pioneers in their platforms and have shown, each in their own way, that whoever hits first hits twice. Beating them will not be easy and even less when the dispute of giants in the market of attention and digital consumption is late.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA at Facebook Y Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.