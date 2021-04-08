Facebook is still attracting a large number of Americans, despite repeated criticisms over its personal data management and the emergence of platforms popular with young people, according to a poll conducted by the Bio Research Center for Research published on Wednesday. And 69 percent of those surveyed said they had previously used this social network, a percentage that has remained relatively stable over the past five years. The percentage of Americans who used any social media network was flat over the number recorded last year, which is just over seven in ten. The poll, which was conducted by telephone and included 1,502 adults, confirmed the place of Facebook in the daily lives of Americans, despite the increasing degree of mistrust of the network among some people. The poll’s authors noted that “many articles have been published about the development of Americans ‘relationship with Facebook, but users’ interest in the platform is still active.” They pointed out that “7 out of 10 Facebook users say that they visit the site daily, while 49 percent of them say that they visit it several times a day.” In exchange for Facebook preserving its position, the video-sharing site, YouTube, of the Google empire, tops the ranking of the most popular social networks, with 81 respondents saying they had visited it previously, an 8 percent increase over the previous poll. Instagram (visited by 40 percent of Americans), Pinterest (31 percent), LinkedIn (28 percent), Snapchat (25 percent), and Twitter (25 percent) followed suit. 23 percent), WhatsApp (23 percent), then TikTok (21 percent), Reddit (18 percent), and Next Door (13 percent). The use of these platforms varies greatly depending on the age of the users. While the vast majority of people between the ages of 18 and 49 say they use social media, less than half of those over the age of 65 use it. Snapchat, TikTok and Twitter are the least attractive platforms for people of 60 and over, while they are very popular with millennials and Generation Z. However, there is a more uniform distribution between different age groups among Facebook users. The survey also noted differences in employment rates by gender or race. Women, for example, are more likely than men to use the photo-sharing site “Pinterest”, while blacks and Hispanics like WhatsApp more than whites. Often, people with a college degree prefer the professional network, LinkedIn.