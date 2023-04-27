“The measures of the PP of Santa Cruz [de Tenerife] to improve the Carnival of our city”, says an ad published along with a video on Instagram or Facebook by the Popular Party of Santa Cruz de Tenerife and seen by between 80,000 and 90,000 canaries. “Thanks to the tax reform of President Ximo Puig this year the middle and low incomes will pay less”, says another of Socialistes Valencians, who have seen between 45,000 and 50,000 Valencians, the majority women over 65 years of age. Both have cost less than 100 euros.

There are dozens of ads like this from political parties throughout Spain, according to the Meta ad library, which includes advertising on Instagram and Facebook. There’s just one problem: they’re illegal. “It is forbidden to hire advertising during the pre-campaign,” says Rafael Rubio, professor of Constitutional Law at the Complutense University. “During this period, the parties cannot hire any type of electoral advertising, not even on the networks. Neither can those administrations where campaigns are held.

At its meeting yesterday, Wednesday, the Central Electoral Board assessed a complaint against the PP of Extremadura for having active ads on Facebook. The agency says that it “violates” the electoral law and “orders the withdrawal of such advertising inserts.” “The fact that the voter’s vote is not expressly requested is not a reason not to consider electoral propaganda any activity that directly or indirectly seeks to attract votes,” adds the Board in its decision. The Board does not initiate a sanctioning process but asks the formation not to hire more advertising until the electoral campaign in May.

Days before this decision, EL PAÍS had spoken with Antonio Galán, manager of the PP of Extremadura which, with more than 1,000 euros, was one of the formations with the most money invested these days on Facebook and Instagram in favor of María Guardiola, his regional candidate: “That’s well done, that’s the only thing I can say,” she said. “The regional Electoral Board is aware of this,” added Galán.

Meta obliges parties and all organizations that make sociopolitical announcements to leave contact information. EL PAÍS has called 17 numbers of political parties. In many there was an answering machine. But four answered. None knew how to give a definitive answer to why they continue to be advertised in this period. “What we have promoted on Facebook is a publication of the municipal group and it is not electoral propaganda,” says Miguel Ángel López, candidate for Ciudadanos in the Arganda del Rey City Council (Madrid). “Nobody asks for the vote. We make an assessment of our work and what we want for Arganda. It is a declaration of principles. We have passed this announcement to the party and they have told us that it is valid, ”he adds. Begoña Villacís, candidate for mayor of Madrid, has active ads since April 25.

Active advertisement of the candidate for Madrid City Council of Ciudadanos, Begoña Villacís, on Facebook or Instagram.

This period without electoral publicity began on April 4, the date of the official call for regional and municipal elections on May 28. Until that day, when the law still did not prevent it, the parties had spent more than 300,000 euros on their candidates since mid-January, always according to Meta data. In the last three months, the PSOE was the party that spent the most and published more than 2,000 ads for almost 100,000 euros. The PSOE of Madrid spent more than 14,000 euros to present the campaign “It’s not Wolverine, it’s LOBATO… And he comes to fight for Madrid” of its candidate for the Community. Podemos, for its part, published 653 pieces that cost it almost 50,000 euros: some of the most expensive were videos to present its regional candidates to hundreds of thousands of voters in Madrid, Aragon, Extremadura or Valencia. Between March 29 and April 1, the account of the Popular Group of the Madrid City Council dedicated more than 15,000 euros so that more than 1 million Madrid residents, especially those under 34, could see some videos of Mayor Almeida with this text : “Live the moment. Find out how we are making history.” The list is not exhaustive because there are candidates who use only their name, without specifying which party they are running for.

These substantial expenses, all up to the beginning of April, prove that the parties know that the electoral law limits advertising from that date until the campaign. But the message has not reached all corners of Spain, because some local and regional groups have maintained campaigns beyond the legal deadline.

The electoral law was reformed in 2011 to save extraordinary advertising expenses in this pre-electoral period. But in recent years it has been seen that network advertising is more effective and cheaper than other media. The law provides for sanctions of between 300 and 3,000 euros, but the worst punishment is to be pointed out in the media by the rival. The Electoral Board requires someone to file a complaint to act. This method is used for parties to monitor each other.

Save money

There are examples of this practice in every game. The financing of these ads depends in some cases on local groups, making it easy for everyone to choose the path they prefer. The quantities at this time are very discreet compared to those of the previous weeks. That would be in line with the spirit of the electoral reform that prohibited advertising in this period: “The objective of the reform of this law was to save money because in these 40 days no campaign of any kind is carried out,” says Rubio. What was not defined in 2011 was how easy it would be to discreetly reach thousands of citizens of a municipality through a social network.

Active ad on Facebook or Instagram of the PSOE candidate for mayor of El Puerto de Santa María.

Party advice is a recurring excuse in calls to local party headquarters. “They have given us recommendations at the legal level: do not put the campaign logo, put the heart if you want. The ones we put before 4 have one typeface and the rest another, until the campaign. I couldn’t say why”, says Ángel González, spokesman for the PSOE in El Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz).

In the Sevillian municipality of Bormujos they give similar reasons: “We do our daily activities, what we cannot do is lock ourselves up at home,” says Luis Paniagua, from the local PP. “We do what everyone else does. Going to the neighborhoods, presenting our proposals, what we don’t do is ask for a vote or inaugurate works, ”he adds.

Despite these objections, article 53 of the electoral law leaves few doubts regarding interpretation, and even expressly includes “other digital media”: “From the time the elections are called until the legal start of the campaign, advertising is prohibited or electoral propaganda through posters, commercial supports or insertions in the press, radio or other digital media, and said actions cannot be justified by the exercise of the ordinary activities of the parties, coalitions or federations recognized in the previous section”.

The Electoral Board only acts if there are complaints, says Raúl Magallón, a professor at the Carlos III University who has participated in a report on government disinformation, published in September 2022, and where some recommendations are given to alleviate this problem: “Do not you can depend on the good will of each social network”, says Magallón. “There has to be a common pattern so that all platforms that allow electoral advertising must have an archive of political ads where the data can be checked.”

