*Per Sarah Scire

Among the mass layoffs registered at the company known as Facebook are positions that served as a bridge between the news industry and the platform.

The Program Manager of the Meta journalism program🇧🇷 David Grant, and Dorrine Mendoza, who led local news partnerships for the platform, were fired. Other journalism-related positions that have left the company include a head of news partnerships for Southeast Asia🇧🇷 a news program manager, 2 managers news integrity program and several jobs in the area of ​​communication.

Meta declined to comment on the layoffs or say how many of the 11,000 recently laid off employees worked in news. It’s unclear what the impact will be on Facebook’s news business, including on Meta’s journalism program.🇧🇷 Meta spokespersons and Campbell Brownvice president of media partnerships, did not respond to requests about the future of the project.

The layoffs mark the separation of the platform from journalism. Meta, which announced in 2019 — when it was still Facebook — that it would donate $300 million in support of local journalism and changed its news features. The company closed the program Bulletin🇧🇷 ended support for instant articles🇧🇷 eliminated assistance in favor of algorithms and stopped paying US publishers to use its news content🇧🇷

Instead, it competes with other up-and-coming platforms like TikTok and tries to build a metaverse where people want to hang out. Meta has spent $15 billion to date to become a company “metaversa” and plans to spend even more billions, even as stock prices and legless avatars plummet.

The highly successful investments of the past were rarely paid directly to newsrooms. The announced investment of $100 million of Facebook in local news at the start of the pandemic, for example, consisted of $25 million in grant funding and $75 million in “marketing spend”🇧🇷

The early days of the journalism project generally focused on training newsrooms to use Facebook products to reach readers or teach “best practices” for distribution on your own platform🇧🇷 But now, all types of funding are running out – and anyone who clicks on the pageto “Subsidies” on the Meta journalism project website will receive a 404 error 🇧🇷

Several sources said that Meta’s journalism program – that consists of workshops and hands-on training aimed at increasing financial sustainability in news organizations – is considered dead.

A statement published two days before the layoffs became official said the program helped 162 newspaper editors in the US and Canada to get over 166,000 new paying supporters and over 2 million new registered readers since 2019.

Its counterpart in Europe also reported 166,000 new paying supporters and nearly 1.5 million new registered users across 90 publishers in 17 countries.

The reduction in the technology company’s investments in news is expected to hit some organizations harder than others. Many programs launched with funding from Facebook and/or Meta have a deadline of 2024.

At Indiegraf –network of local news organizations that received investments from Meta funds in 2020 and 2021– the change of direction of the company does not change your work “no way”said the CEO and co-founder Erin Millar🇧🇷

“We have always focused on building a sustainable business model that allows Indiegraf to be platform independent, similar to the news businesses we support”said Millar.

“Meta’s financial support has allowed us to accelerate our plans to support independent media, but it has never been a crucial part of our sustainability”completed.

Millar said Indiegraf has been aware of the upcoming changes for months. Indiegraf does not expect that current financing arrangements be revoked – but they are not counting on any new partnership with Meta.

Meta employees working on journalism projects “worked hard to use Meta’s resources to impact the news ecosystem while they could”said Millar.

She added: “They also understood that the company’s investments in news were likely to be finite and temporary, and they were as transparent as they could be with partners like Indiegraf”🇧🇷

The hardest hit organization will be the LMF (Local Media Association🇧🇷 who worked closely with the Meta project and was chosen to run a number of US-based programs.

Since 2019, LMA has distributed more than $16.8 million to “a few hundred” of local media organizations through Meta funding, said Nancy Lane, CEO of LMA.

Nancy described the main programs that Facebook (turned Meta) funded through membership:

The program News Accelerator, including 3 sessions focused on reader revenue and one on video. Local media organizations received $4.27 million in donations through the sessions;

A local Covid news relief fund which distributed $12 million to local news organizations in 2020. “Some would have closed without this funding”said Lane;

O LMA (Local News Resource Center), dedicated to helping local media companies with their social media strategies. Meta’s total investment was over $800,000 and allowed for one full-time employee;

O Crosstown Data Journalism Project which funded a collaboration between a data team at the University of South Carolina and news partners WRAL-TV🇧🇷 NOLA.com/The Advocate and WBEZ🇧🇷 The grant, which totaled about $400,000, also funded data journalists in each newsroom.

O Meta Brand content designoperated in partnership with the Local Media Consortium, helps local media companies build revenue streams from branded content. Meta’s investment of more than $3 million funds 2 full-time positions.

LMA will seek new sponsors for its branded content project and for the LMA Local News Resource Center – both of which Meta will stop funding in 2024.

Nancy commended Facebook for being one of the first organizations to invest in business sustainability efforts for local newsrooms and said many giving institutions should follow suit. She also had some strong words for people who criticized the tech company which, frankly, provided much material for criticism.

Nancy said she thought black editors, in particular, would be hurt by the Meta changes.

“Meta ensured that 50% of its programs were allocated to BIPOC editors”she said.

It was not possible to confirm this number, although at least some Meta programs list half of its participants as black-owned news organizations🇧🇷

“As far as the LMA is concerned, more than ever funders have stepped up and will fill the funding void left by Meta, but nothing will replace the innovative spirit that defined this partnership.”, Lane said. “And that is a great loss for all of us.”

Chris Krewsonexecutive director of Local Independent Online News (Lion) Publishers and founding editor of Billy Pennsaid that Facebook left “a huge brand in the emerging ecosystem of digital-only publishers”🇧🇷

“There was a call where david grant asked, ‘If money were not an issue, what would you do?’ And we never really thought about it that way, you know?”Krewson said.

“Meta had the resources at its peak to do amazing things. Not just the dollars, but the incentive to think about the best possible outcome, to make the biggest possible impact.”

O lion received funding through Facebook’s Covid support programs and the LION-Meta Revenue Growth Fellowship🇧🇷 Lion members also participated in the program, which Krewson called “an unquestionable asset” for dedicating millions to training news organizations around the world.

The team behind the Meta program indicated who hopes to continue the work if he can find another source of funding.

Meta’s withdrawal will not affect the programs or staff of the lion, but Krewson mentioned that having trusted contacts within the company is extremely helpful when a small news organization needed verification or something went wrong with an organization’s page. Something strange is happening to a member’s page “not uncommon” noted Krewson, but now all his contacts are gone.

🇧🇷Sarah Scire is deputy editor at Nieman Lab.

Text translated by Natalia Veloso🇧🇷 Read the original at English🇧🇷

O Power360 there is one partnership with two divisions of Nieman Foundationin Harvard: O Nieman Journalism Lab it’s the Nieman Reports🇧🇷 The agreement consists of translating into Portuguese the texts that the Nieman Journalism Lab it’s the Nieman Reports and publish this material in the Power360🇧🇷 To access all translations already published, click here🇧🇷