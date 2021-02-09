Facebook is ramping up efforts to curb misinformation about Corona vaccines

Facebook announced the intensification of its efforts to curb the spread of misleading information about Covid-19 vaccines and enhance the dissemination of facts, in addition to inferring the groups that are cautious about taking the vaccine.

The move includes banning groups that frequently spread misinformation about the virus and vaccines in general.

For months, Facebook has been working to remove misleading Covid information and promote health advice issued by trusted organizations, and the social site has expanded this initiative.

Facebook has updated its list of false allegations about the virus and vaccines, with the help of the World Health Organization.

Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president for integrity affairs, has warned accounts of groups that share misinformation about vaccines against banning them permanently.

Facebook said that 50 million people participated in the survey it conducted last year on Covid-19, which focused on symptoms, masks and access to health care.

“The survey is the largest of its kind ever, and it helped health researchers to better monitor and predict the spread of Covid-19,” he added, pointing out that the data will help to better understand intentions to take the vaccine in terms of “social demography, race, geography, etc.”

And Facebook promised to share with all countries of the world the results of the survey on the position on vaccines.