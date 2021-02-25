Facebook is preventing the Myanmar military from using its platforms

Facebook announced that the Myanmar army was banned from using its social media platforms (Facebook and Instagram) with immediate effect following the coup, which sparked continuous protests in the country.

“Events since the February 1 coup have accelerated the need for this ban,” the company said in a statement. We believe that the risks of allowing the Tatmadaw (Armed Forces of Myanmar) to use Facebook and Instagram are very high. ”

The social media giant said that the Myanmar military, military-owned media and government entities, as well as military-related ads, will be banned from the two platforms.

Army Chief Min Aung Hlaing seized power in Myanmar earlier this month.