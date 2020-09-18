Accusations of misuse and theft of users’ data are not new to Facebook and such news keeps coming up again and again. This time a case has been registered against Facebook for spying on Instagram users. Reports said that the social media company used the selfie camera of their phone to spy on users.

According to Bloomberg’s report, a lot of media reports said that the social media app was using iPhone’s camera even when users were not using it. After this, a case has been filed against Facebook. Instagram is one of the apps of the Facebook family, and it is alleged that users were spied by Facebook to misuse their data.

Selfie camera use

The social media company, denying all such reports, blamed a bug responsible for it and said that the bug was using the camera of users’ phones. The company has also talked about fixing it. However, a user living in New Jersey, USA, has filed a case this week and says that Facebook was deliberately doing so and its purpose was to steal users’ data.

Refuse to say anything

Facebook has refused to say anything on this matter and the company has been facing a case related to users data in the past. In the last few years, privacy of online data and users has become a big issue and questions have been raised from big names like Google to Facebook. Let me tell you, apart from Facebook, many other apps have also been caught using selfie camera after the new security feature of iPhone.