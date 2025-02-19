New news from the social network arrives, Facebook: the live broadcasts you know have the days counted. As of today, The platform will start Eliminate (new) recordings from live broadcasts What users have made 30 days after. In a nutshell, this means that whoever wants to keep these videos will have to download them within this period. As an alternative to the unfortunate situation, a possibility will be to transform the recordings into reels format, although this will adapt it to the maximum duration of 90 seconds established. It is an important change, taking into account that so far the videos were saved on the platform indefinitely. And what are the reasons for the decision? Goal has declared that this change wanted to make because “most live videos visualizations occur in the first weeks of broadcast”, with the intention of “guaranteeing the most up -to -date live video experiences for all Facebook users.” Or maybe, more simply, wants to free space on your servers.

In any case, This change only means one thing: All live broadcasts, even the old ones, will be eliminated in a staggered by Facebook, which will first notify users (by email and within the app) that your video file is about to be deleted. Next, they will have 90 days to download the contents that interest them or transfer them to another place, so that they can recover them if necessary. To simplify this operation, the platform offers users several options: Unique downloadthe Mass download of all recordings available in the profile, the Video transfer to Dropbox or Google Drive and, finally, the Conversion to Reels (which is, perhaps, the least comfortable solution of all in the case of long recordings).

Or, if none of these options are adequate, users can ask Facebook to expand the content download period up to six monthsto be able to decide for themselves how to proceed. At the end of this period, however, the records will be automatically eliminated from the platform. In short, it is true that Facebook prepares to massively eliminate live broadcasting videos, but it also makes available to users all possible options to prevent them from losing them definitively.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.